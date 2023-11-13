Free webinar to explore probiotics for weight management

The global weight management supplements market was valued at nearly $5.7 billion in 2021 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% during the period leading up to 2026, according to Euromonitor International. While the category is traditionally dominated by ingredients that may promote satiety or that increase metabolic rates (thermogenesis), research over the past 15 years has shown that obesity may have a microbial component.

This all started with breakthrough research in 2006 from Jeffrey Gordon and his group at Washington University in St. Louis. They found that gut microbial populations differ between obese and lean people and that as obese subjects lost weight, their microflora composition reverted to that observed in lean populations.

Prof Gordon led a follow-up study in 2013, which found that transplanting gut bacteria from obese humans into germ-free mice led to greater weight gain and fat accumulation as compared to mice given bacteria from the guts of lean humans.

With the growing link between microbiome and obesity, both academic and industry research groups are exploring the potential of probiotics for weight management

In the upcoming Probiotics for Weight Management​​ webinar, experts will discuss the current state of the knowledge and where the gaps are, which strains are showing the most potential, how we can leverage emerging technologies to speed up R&D, and explore what’s next for the space.

This FREE webinar (registration required) will take place on December 7th at 12pm Eastern/ 9am Pacific and will feature insights from:

Afif Ghannoum​, CEO, BIOHM Health​

Mark Miller, PhD, MBA, FACN, CNS​, President, Kaiviti Consulting​

Ewa Hudson​, Director of Insights, Lumina Intelligence​

The webinar will be moderated by Stephen Daniells, PhD, Editor in Chief of NutraIngredients-USA

