Free trade talks with the EU over market access for Australian agricultural products such as beef (William West) have failed.

Despite initial optimism that a free trade deal between the European Union and Australia has been agreed, Canberra said on Monday that it could be years before talks can restart.

Intensive discussions since 2018 have covered everything from chemicals to cosmetics, but have repeatedly blocked market access for Australian products such as beef and sheepmeat.

Australian Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said EU negotiators had refused to back down during the latest round of talks held on the sidelines of the Group of Seven meeting in Japan.

“Unfortunately we did not get the movement from the EU that was needed,” he told national broadcaster ABC on Monday.

Watt said negotiations were unlikely to resume during “this current term of Parliament” – indicating the Australian government may not return to the negotiating table until after the 2025 general election.

Watt said, “I think it will take a long time for any Australian government or EU leadership to negotiate a deal. And that’s a bit of a shame.”

A European Commission spokesman said it was optimistic about reaching a deal in Osaka, but Australia had “reintroduced agricultural demands that do not reflect recent negotiations”.

“The European Commission stands ready to continue the dialogue,” the commission said in a statement.

French Trade Minister Olivier Becht announced “very positive progress” late last week, raising hopes that a deal would be reached.

The two sides are at loggerheads over how much Europe should open its markets to Australian sheep meat, beef and sugar exports.

At the same time, Europe wants better access to Australia’s rich reserves of “critical minerals”, reducing reliance on Russia and China for key materials in clean-energy products such as wind turbines and electric car batteries.

In July, the two sides failed to reach an agreement during talks in Brussels, with Australia saying it was not guaranteed “significant” access to the European market for its agricultural products.

