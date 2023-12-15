Free Solana phone? Bonk AirDrop is now more expensive than the device itself

There has been a sudden and huge surge in sales of Solana’s previously underperforming Saga smartphones.

This unexpected growth is mainly attributed to the growing attraction towards BONK, a meme coin on the Solana blockchain.

Sales of Solana’s Saga phones skyrocket with Bonk Airdrop

This unique situation began in June with the announcement of an airdrop of 30 million BONK tokens offered exclusively to those who download the BONK app through the Saga Phone DApp Store.

This offer has become particularly attractive due to the recent increase in BONK market value. The AirDrop is now worth about $926, which is $327 more than the phone’s selling price of $599.

​This difference has created a unique arbitrage opportunity where the value of the airdrop exceeds the price of the phone, which has attracted a large number of buyers to the Saga phone, increasing its sales more than tenfold in just 48 hours Is.

Solana co-founder Raj Gokal reported this increase in sales on social media, adding that the phone is on track to sell out before the end of the year.

Laugh out loud. Just so everyone is aware, @solanamobile Saga sales have increased 10-fold in the last 48 hours, and are now on track to sell out before the New Year. – Raj 🖤 (@rajgokal) 14 December 2023

The surge is so big that Solana’s other co-founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, has considered raising the price of the phone.

The Saga phone initially had poor sales figures and bleak prospects, and that has changed significantly.

The blockchain-enabled smartphone, which was designed with features to securely store crypto on its hardware, was once priced at $1,000 but was cut to $599 due to its poor performance after its launch in the market. Has been done.

Airdrop frenzy ignites community discussion on Discord

Bonk, Solana’s dog-themed Dogecoin counterpart, has played a key role in the resurgence of interest in Saga phones.

On December 15, @NFTflooooo, an

Classic degenerate behavior. bought @solanamobile Saga Phone is expected to still come with 30 million $bunk to claim. Documented the journey to see if I got rect pic.twitter.com/aUzdI9ClFj – TFLO (@NFTflooooo) 15 December 2023

This trend is mirrored in the Saga Discord server, where new members eagerly discuss their recent phone purchases and the anticipated BONK airdrop.

Speaking on the Discord server, someone claiming to be an employee of Solana Mobile clarified the process for claiming an airdrop.

The BONK airdrop can be accessed by downloading the BONK app from Saga’s custom app store, a platform designed for cryptocurrency applications. To qualify for the airdrop, individuals must have a Saga phone and generate “Genesis Tokens” through the DApp Store.

The employee named Jax added, “Bone Drop isn’t forever, at some point the promotion will end.” Airdrop claims are currently live, with the end date to be determined by the BONK team.

