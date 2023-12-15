Free NFT certificate for learners who complete the world's first gamified BitDerry Web3 exam

BitDegree, the leading Web3 educational hub, recently released the world’s first gamified web3 test, backed by blockchain-recorded results and NFT certificates. It is a free learning adventure that will give every eager learner a chance to win a unique NFT completion certificate and other incredible prizes from the $500K prize pool.

This examination is not like the normal examination taken by students in school or university. It’s a game that has three levels (Starter, Explorer and Evangelist) that cater to a spectrum of Web3 proficiency. Every participant who scores at least 10 points at any level will stand a chance to receive a free NFT certificate.

Each certificate is authentic, covering both the participant’s level of knowledge and their score range.

BitDegree has also created an NFT certificate verification tool, which enables anyone to verify their authenticity. The tool displays the level and accuracy score of the certificate, as well as confirms its validity. So, if you think someone has flaunted their Web3 knowledge, you can fact-check them based on the wallet address to make sure their claims are genuine.

Currently, BitDegree’s NFT certificates act as “proof-of-learning,” allowing each owner to demonstrate their expertise in the Web3 space. However, there are many more possibilities for different use cases in the future.

Danielios Stasioulis, one of BitDegree’s co-founders, explains their approach in detail:

“These NFT certificates can serve as more than just proof of learning; They can become a ticket granting entry, a means of filtering individuals. They can also be used to extend invitations to specific groups, provide special discounts, or provide unique access to additional privileges.

Each Bitdegree NFT certificate holds a unique digital identifier recorded securely on the blockchain. It is an ideal tool to display the knowledge gained.

Stasiulis also says:

“Consider guilds as an example. Currently, there is one BitDegree Guild, but we plan to introduce additional project-based guilds in the future. We are also exploring the option of enabling projects to set up their own guilds. Imagine the convenience an NFT certificate brings – acting as a unique pass, confirming its owner as a legitimate member of your guild.These are certainly some exciting dreams for the future. Still, anyone who wants to get a free NFT certificate can do so now Visit BitDegree website And enrolling in the Web3 exam.

Source: www.cryptoglobe.com