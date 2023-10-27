Oct. 26—A Frederick man is facing criminal charges in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Federal prosecutors allege that Steven Cook, 24, breached the Capitol building and attacked law enforcement officers in the process, as part of a group that disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Various individuals identified Cook from body-camera footage and video at the Capitol. According to court records, there were also screen recordings from Cook’s social media accounts in which he posted videos of himself at the Capitol that day.

Cook is charged with two felony counts of assaulting, resisting, or obstructing certain officers and one felony count of obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder.

He is also charged with four misdemeanors: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and assault on Capitol grounds or buildings. But committing acts of physical violence. ,

Cook was released on his own recognizance after his arrest in September, with a court-ordered curfew imposed.

According to his social media pages, Cook graduated from Tuscarora High School in 2017.

Cook’s attorney, Alexis Gardner, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Reached by phone Thursday, Cook said he had no comment on the case.

Spokesman Daniel Ball said Thursday that the Justice Department had no comment on the case.

Cook is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 15 for a status hearing.

On Monday, Cook asked the court to modify his curfew so he can continue working at his new job, court records show. The court accepted that proposal.

According to a federal complaint and a Justice Department news release, Cook was with a group of rioters at the US Capitol’s West Plaza. At 2:28 pm on January 6, 2021, three men linked arms and marched towards the police, breaking their line.

The complaint states that the video shows a man identified as Cook chasing the individuals in question, pushing and assaulting law enforcement.

Body-camera footage also shows Cook grabbing one officer’s baton and punching another.

Body camera screenshots and other surveillance video were provided in the complaint.

Police retreated into the Lower West Terrace tunnel while Cook and others continued their attack, according to the complaint, which gives a timeline for the day. Cook followed and entered the tunnel around 2:43 p.m.

Cook continued to push himself into the tunnel, then left at about 2:52 p.m. He returned to the tunnel mouth at 3:02 p.m.

The complaint states that he took a gas mask from someone nearby and wore it. The complaint says he ran into the tunnel “running the police line” and grabbed an officer’s baton.

Cook went out of the tunnel again at 3:05 p.m., returning once again to make another push against police, the complaint states.

He walked out of the tunnel area at 4:08 pm

Cook is at least the second person from Frederick to be charged in cases related to Jan. 6.

Nicholas Rodion was ordered to serve eight months of home detention in October 2022 for his part in the attack.

Authorities have said Rodion was the 15th rioter to enter the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack. He used a flag pole and a round object to break the window glass, which was used as an entry gate for other rioters.

He was found guilty on seven counts, including destruction of government property, disorderly conduct in a government building and physical violence on prohibited grounds.

Prosecutors initially sought five years in prison, but on the day of sentencing they reduced their request to 21 months.

US District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden said Rodian has Asperger syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder, which the judge took into consideration when sentencing Rodian.

On the day of January 6, Rodion was easily influenced by others around him, McFadden said, and his Asperger’s was a “mitigating factor” for the defect.

The Justice Department has charged more than 1,100 people in connection with the events of January 6, 2021, according to the Justice Department. More than 396 of those people have been charged with assault or obstructing law enforcement.

