Freddie Mac multifamily loan purchase limit for 2024 is $70 billion

McLean, Virginia, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac’s (OTCQB: FMCC) multifamily loan purchase limit for 2024 will be $70 billion. The limit is set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) based on its estimate of the size of the multifamily loan origination market. Freddie Mac also received updated criteria from the FHFA for its “mission-driven” business.

“We know the multifamily market faces significant headwinds, which makes Freddie Mac’s countercyclical role critically important for lenders and borrowers,” said Kevin Palmer, Freddie Mac’s head of multifamily. “We are particularly focused on providing liquidity, stability and affordability to the market, and the FHFA has again set strong requirements that create the conditions for us to meet our priorities.”

FHFA defines its mission-driven requirements in Appendix A of its Scorecard. By 2024, 50% of the loans purchased should be mission driven. Mission-driven is defined as debt purchases that support:

Targeted affordable housing properties where all or a portion of the units are income or rent restricted as a result of a regulatory agreement or recorded use restriction;

Workforce housing properties where the units are subject to either rent or income restrictions that are codified in loan agreements;

Other affordable units where rent is affordable for tenants at various income ranges, but are not subject to tenant income or rent restrictions;

Properties located in rural areas as defined by the Service Duty Regulation;

Manufactured housing communities that receive credit under the Duty to Service regulation, which requires tenant pad lease protection;

Some loans to finance energy- or water-efficiency improvements.

To promote affordable housing preservation, loans classified as supportive workforce housing properties will be exempt from the 2024 volume cap.

“Freddie Mac created its preservation offering to give multifamily borrowers an incentive to keep rents affordable,” Palmer said. “This change reflects that FHFA is encouraging us to step up our efforts to maintain affordability through the terms of our loan agreements.”

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation’s multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the qualified rental units we finance are affordable to low- to moderate-income households, earning up to 120% of the area median income. Freddie Mac securitizes approximately 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, thus transferring most of the expected credit risk from taxpayers to private investors.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the country. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped millions of families buy, rent or own a home. learn more:

Website , consumers , Twitter , Linkedin , Facebook , Instagram , youtube



Media Contact: Melissa Silverman

703-388-7037

[email protected]

Source: www.bing.com