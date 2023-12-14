Freddie Mac Multifamily Apartment Investment Market Index bottoms out in Q3 2023, records modest annual growth

freddie mac

McLean, VA, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the third quarter of 2023, the Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily Apartment Investment Market Index® (AIMI®) fell to 107.1 across the United States. All 25 regional markets tracked by the index were also down during the quarter. After two consecutive quarters of growth, the decline of -2.1% in the third quarter is mainly due to higher interest rates. Over the past 12 months, the index is up 0.3%, although only five of the tracked markets saw increases.

“After last quarter’s rebound, the third quarter decline in AIMI is primarily due to the significant increase in interest rates,” said Sarah Hoffman, director of multifamily research at Freddie Mac. “The modest annual increase is notable, and largely the result of the substantial contraction in property prices, which clearly balances the impact of higher mortgage rates.”

The key components of the AIMI include net operating income (NOI), property prices, and mortgage rates. In the third quarter, NOI increased across the country and 16 markets, but six of those markets had gains of 0.5% or less. Property prices fell in all but two markets across the country (Charlotte and San Diego), while mortgage rates rose 41 basis points (bps), the first increase since the fourth quarter of last year.

During the year, NOI increased across the country and 10 markets, with Boston recording the sharpest increase of 3.9%, while Las Vegas and Phoenix recorded the largest decline of -5.5%. Asset prices declined across all markets, with 11 markets and the country falling by more than -10%. Meanwhile, mortgage rates rose 114 bps, still high by historical standards, but less than last quarter’s 131 bps annual increase.

Nationally, over the past year, mortgage rates increased by 114 bps, while property prices decreased by -11.9% and NOI increased by 0.3%. Based on these changes, the index shows that investors are paying slightly less per dollar of property income than a year ago.

In addition to national and local values, a sensitivity table is available that shows how the index value adjusts based on changes in some underlying variable. Additional information about AIMI is on the Freddie Mac Multifamily website, including FAQs and a video.

The AIMI is an analytical tool that combines multifamily rental income growth, property value growth, and mortgage rates to provide a single index that measures multifamily market investment conditions. An increase in the AIMI from one quarter to the next implies an increasingly favorable environment for multifamily investment opportunities, while a decline suggests that attractive investment opportunities are becoming more difficult to find than in previous periods.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation’s multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the qualified rental units we finance are affordable to low- to moderate-income households, earning up to 120% of the area median income. Freddie Mac securitizes approximately 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, thus transferring most of the expected credit risk from taxpayers to private investors.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the country. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped millions of families buy, rent or own a home. learn more:

