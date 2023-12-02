One definition of madness is doing something repeatedly, expecting a different result. Another could be that you find yourself in a busy department store on a Saturday morning, where two out-of-control black Labradors are sitting outside a Christmas grotto surrounded by “elves”, waiting to see Father Christmas. Be.

Or, as John Lewis calls him, Santa Paws. Yet, lo and behold, as we traveled up Oxford Street with our dogs Dexter and Rocky, neither of us knew what awaited us in a corner of the third floor near the sofas and home goods section.

Eccentric doesn’t really cover it. The Grotto is a festive feature of many John Lewis stores, and it opened for business when a platoon of elves headed towards us with some Christmassy chirping.

This chorus of delight would have mesmerized any child waiting to see the Big Man. And most of the time, singsongs are aimed at little people who have big expectations for what might appear in their stockings on December 25th.

But it turns out parents and kids aren’t the only ones who want to meet Santa face to face. (Some) dog owners asked, why should pets be deprived of this special experience?

why indeed. John Lewis launched the Santa Paws Experience last year, and it is back due to popular demand in nine of its stores. More than 500 tickets have been sold so far – a fifth more than in 2022.

20 dogs were booked in central London on Saturday last week; Six-year-old Dexter and six-month-old Rocky were in first place.

Although the elves made a fuss about them, our dogs remained careful as we dragged them into the grotto. To reach Santa, we had to perform some simple tasks on behalf of our pets. My anxiety levels were rising, even if theirs were not.

The elves did their best to keep smiling as I asked a question that would have been easy for most four-year-olds. The dogs looked at me with pitying eyes. Then, we went through the final draped curtain.

And there he was! It’s safe to say that Dexter and Rocky initially paid less attention to the bearded man in the red and white suit sitting across from them.

No amount of “ho ho ho” will distract them from wandering around the Christmas tree and putting their noses in the goodie bags.

The first attempt to make him sit on his lap was unsuccessful. A certain amount of brute force and promises of gifts eventually convinced them to play along.

Dexter looked resigned like someone who had seen it all before (he hadn’t, really). Rocky, however, had pure puppy-like enthusiasm.

His eyes were on Santa’s fluffy white beard as his tail dropped various trinkets from the tree. Otherwise the meeting between them went off peacefully, with all of us wondering what exactly we were doing as we headed back to Home Goods with two “doggie bags” filled with goodies in hand.

There, we found a long line of people and pets waiting to go inside. A couple had a terrier in a Christmas jumper. Another man was wrestling a buck-horned dog. The elves were ringing their bells.

Lewis Black of John Lewis says customers “want to enjoy festive traditions with the whole family”. She adds: “Well-behaved dogs are welcome in John Lewis stores all year round and now they have the chance to tell Santa how good they are.”

• You can visit Santa Paws at John Lewis Cambridge, Cheadle, Cribbs Causeway, High Wycombe, Liverpool, Oxford Street, Peter Jones, Southampton and Welwyn. Dexter and Rocky’s travel expenses have been donated to the Guardian’s Christmas appeal.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com