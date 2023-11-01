Frax Finance reports domain hijacking incident

Frax Finance, a leading decentralized cross-chain protocol, has warned its users and urged them not to use the frax.finance and frax.com domains until further notice.

Company founder Sam Kazemian has advised caution, insisting on resolving the domain name issue before resuming normal operations.

Frax Finance faces domain hijacking

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when the domain of Frax Finance was hijacked. Although the website currently points to the correct nameservers and loads the authentic Frax user interface, the exact nature of the breach remains unclear.

“The existing nameservers are ours, and it’s the original Frax UI,” said Sam Kazemian, founder of Frax. “However, since we have not received any information from domain registrar name.com regarding the root cause of the issue, we cannot be 100% certain that frax.finance is safe to use until the issue is fully resolved . , Please do not use the domain until further notice. if you know someone @namedotcom Please arrive as early as possible. – Frax Finance (⁠, ⁠) 🦇🔊 (@fraxfinance) 31 October 2023

Fortunately, there have been no reports of theft of user funds in the recent Frax Finance incident. Kazemian and his team are surprised by the events and have not experienced any compromise to their email or password security.

“It doesn’t appear that we made any mistakes on our part,” Kazemian said. “Until we receive confirmation that our account is secure and the issue is fully resolved, we cannot confidently claim that the frax.finance domain is safe to use.”

In an update, Frax Finance said that Name.com has contacted them and assured them that the domains frax.finance and frax.com have been returned to their correct nameservers and settings.

Growing threat of DNS hijacking in crypto sector

DNS hijacking, redirecting users to malicious sites that closely mimic authentic sites to collect user credentials, is a growing concern in the crypto sector.

On October 6, Web3 community platform Galax experienced a DNS attack that disrupted its website through its Dynadot account. As a precaution, Galax advised users not to connect, transact, or disconnect their wallets until the issue is resolved.

In another incident on September 20, the Balancer frontend was also targeted in a DNS attack, resulting in the theft of over $238,125 from the protocol. The attacker sent the money to an address linked to ‘Angel Drainer’. This attack caused users to unwittingly approve a malicious contract, putting their wallet contents at risk.

In 2022, decentralized finance (DeFi) project Convex Finance faced a similar situation when its origin URL was compromised, redirecting users to malicious websites.

Founded in 2019 by Sam Kazemian, Travis Moore, and Jason Huan, Frax Finance is a decentralized protocol. Formerly known as Decentral Bank, its mission is to provide stability and decentralization through FRAX, a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com