Fraud lawsuit doesn’t stop Team Trump from exaggerating asset details

Although Donald Trump is being sued for inflating his property values, that hasn’t stopped his legal team and his son, Donald Trump Jr., from giving exaggerated descriptions of his buildings during the trial.

Trump Jr. testified again Monday, spending much of his time recounting Trump’s various real estate deals in glowing terms — leading to objections from the state that the testimony didn’t focus on anything related to the case. The former president’s eldest son launched an aggressive offensive effort, starting with a joke about perjury. He quipped, “I would say it’s nice to be here, your honor, but I think the Attorney General would charge me with perjury if I said that.” He also often praised his father’s “incredible vision” and business sense.

But Trump Jr. made a questionable claim about the occupancy rate of the Trump Organization’s property at 40 Wall St. Trump Jr. said the building was at 90 percent occupancy, which prosecutor Colleen Faherty noted during his cross-examination. Faherty pointed out that a recent news article reported that the building’s occupancy was 77 percent, a decrease of 22 percent since 2015, and noted that the building’s loan had been transferred to a special servicer.

“Isn’t it true that 40 Wall St. was just placed on the servicer’s watch list?” Faherty asked Trump Jr., according to CBS News.

Trump Jr. responded, “I don’t know that for sure.”

Faherty pointed to another news story that the owner of Trump’s Waikiki hotel in Hawaii is buying out Trump’s management contract to turn it into a Hilton property.

“Is it right that he’s removing Trump’s name?” Faherty asked Trump Jr.

The former president’s son described the sale as a boon for his family’s business. “If they want to buy it for millions of dollars, I have no objection to that,” he said.

The defense also displayed a slide Monday making a dubious claim about the height of 40 Wall St. The slide said that 40 Wall St. is a “72-story” building, but as Forbes’ dan alexander It is reported that both the SEC bond prospectus and New York City tax documents list the building as only 63 stories tall. Per the new York TimesThe Trump Organization has repeatedly claimed that the building is 72 stories tall “when measured at its full height,” even though the building has only 63 floors of commercial space.

Alexander additionally noted that while the slide described the building as being “right across the street from the New York Stock Exchange”, it is not actually directly across the street (although 40 Wall St. is diagonally across the street from the Exchange).

This is not the first time Trump Jr. has testified in this case. The state called him to the stand earlier this month, where Trump Jr. claimed he trusted the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer and accountants to validate claims about property values.

Following his testimony on Monday, Trump Jr. again said that he trusted accountants to conduct a financial valuation of Trump properties. “Should I not trust a Big 5 accounting firm? … I rely on them for accounting, but I should know more than they do… Should I know more – ‘Oh, Don Jr. doesn’t know anything about this.’ I am not an accountant. I’m a business man!”

Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump testified last Thursday and claimed she had little knowledge of the related financial documents. His son Eric Trump is expected to testify again later in the trial, which could continue into mid-December. The former president testified on November 6, refusing to remain on topic during a lengthy discussion.

Judge Arthur Engoron urged Trump’s lawyers at the time, “I beg you to restrain him if you can.” “If you can’t, I will. I will forgive him and draw every negative conclusion I can.”

Trump has consistently denied any financial wrongdoing. He has been repeatedly warned by the court and threatened with consequences for violating the ban order by attacking the judge and a court clerk in social media posts.

