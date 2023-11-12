Whenever Anne Broerhilker is seen on a high-speed train from her base in Cologne to Frankfurt, she strikes fear in some of the world’s largest investment banks. As the lead local investigator into Europe’s largest tax scandal, she travels frequently on the Intercity Express as it heads to the heart of Germany’s financial hub.

Among his steely, spectacle-clad scenes are the grand glass and concrete offices of the city’s major international banks. Usually, one of them would be raided by the police at dawn the next day.

Although the scam, known as Come-X, is unfolding in Germany, it is set to embroil the city, where banks and traders are suspected of being deeply embroiled in a huge tax scam.

Britain’s Barclays, Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, BNP and Nomura, as well as top law firms and auditors, are under investigation in Germany.

Prosecutors have conducted at least 13 raids since March 2022 – and the pace of investigations is expected to accelerate.

Germany is at the center of a Europe-wide investigation into Come-X, a controversial trading strategy that exploited loopholes in the way dividend tax is collected so that many investors could only claim a refund on the tax paid once.

Widening the net: Chief investigator Anne Broerhilker, inset, is so busy she needs a new courthouse connected by a high-speed rail line up to Frankfurt

The alleged perpetrators were financial traders – many of them based in London – and their clients. The losers were the taxpayers. In the case of Germany, which stopped trading dividends in 2012, the public purse could lose up to £10 billion.

50-year-old Brorhilkar has been stuck in the Cum-X case for a decade. His Cologne operation has become the most ambitious of Germany’s three regional investigations to date. She now oversees 120 investigations with 1,700 suspects, the majority of whom are in London.

The number of suspects is growing as Germany’s fraud boss continues to stalk her victims.

Barclays employed 124 bankers who were later named as suspects. According to financial newswire Bloomberg, charges could come as early as next year. The bank declined to comment.

Authorities in the Netherlands, Finland and Belgium have launched their own investigations, while Denmark has filed nearly 500 civil lawsuits related to dividend-tax refunds.

Danish authorities last week won the right to pursue an alleged £1.4 billion tax fraud case in London’s High Court after the Supreme Court ruled it could be heard in England.

Lawyers say the decision by England’s highest court will have a profound impact on other co-exist cases being heard.

“This verdict will reverberate around the world,” said Aziz Rahman, senior partner at financial crime expert Rahman Raveli.

“This should be seen as an important victory for the Danish tax authorities,” Rahman said. ‘This will also provide reassurance to other countries who wish to recover the large sums paid on account of Come-X.’

Several defendants in the Danish case include British hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah, who ran the now-defunct Solo Capital. They deny all allegations. Shah’s representative was contacted for comment. In another development last week, a former Fortis banker was sentenced to three years and three months in prison for his role in a trading scam.

The German, who can only be identified as Frank H, was found guilty in a Frankfurt court of embezzling £45 million through fraudulent come-ex deals.

Dutch bank ABN AMRO, which took over Fortis’ share of the business, has returned the money to tax authorities.

After the conviction, the number of people found guilty so far has reached at least 14.

German authorities have also successfully recovered approximately £2.7 billion – not including payments returned through a series of criminal prosecutions.

Several other high-profile trials are ongoing.

These include Henry Gabay, founder of now-defunct London-based asset manager Duet Group.

He recently told a German court that he is innocent and that the ‘devastating’ cum-ex charges against him were based on lies from his former business associates. “My whole life is in ruins,” Gabe told the judges. He claims he trusted the legal advice that approved the deals at the time.

“If I had even the slightest idea that the legal opinion did not cover the full picture and risks, I would never have allowed these deals to happen under the Duet umbrella,” he said.

Defendant: Hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah

Gabe’s lawyer said his client ‘deeply regrets’ that ‘well-known’ banks and lawyers used his hedge fund to carry out deals now known to be illegal.

Also in the dock in a separate case is Christian Olearius, the former boss of prestigious private bank MM Warburg, which was seized by the Nazis in the late 1930s. Olearius, 81, is on trial for allegedly orchestrating a £245 million dividend tax fraud. He has denied all the allegations. Olearius, who has ties to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, recently accused prosecutors of plunging the 225-year-old Hamburg-based bank into its biggest crisis since the Nazis ousted MM Warburg’s Jewish owner in the late 1930s Was.

A court recently awarded Olearius a five-figure sum in compensation after it emerged that prosecutors investigating the case had seized his private diaries, and that incriminating details from their investigation were leaked to the media. They went.

Olearius accused prosecutors of conducting a ‘shallow, flawed and biased’ investigation and said the charges against him were based on ‘innuendo, repetition and speculation’. If found guilty on all charges, he faces up to ten years in prison.

Olearius and co-owner Max Warburg have already paid £175 million from their personal assets to offset tax losses caused by the bank’s role in low-ex deals. MM Warburg declined to comment.

A new £38 million court dedicated to hearing cases brought by Frau Broerhilker is due to open in the Bonn suburb of Siegberg next year. This could prove convenient for London-based defendants as Siegburg is connected to Frankfurt Airport via a high-speed rail link, meaning they can fly in and out on trial days.

Suspect watchers, take note.

