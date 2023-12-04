Franklin Templeton CEO owns multiple cryptocurrencies

At the Fortune Global Forum, Jenny Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Franklin Templeton, discussed the firm’s strategic integration of blockchain technology into financial services.

Managing over $1.3 trillion, Franklin Templeton is at the forefront of integrating blockchain into the financial mainstream, evidenced by initiatives such as launching a US-registered mutual fund on a public blockchain and filing for a Bitcoin ETF.

Johnson explains the differences between Bitcoin and blockchain. She says, “I think it’s important that we differentiate between Bitcoin and blockchain… Blockchain technology… will enable access to things like private markets.”

His vision for blockchain goes beyond cryptocurrencies, it’s about “democratization of private markets.”[ing] “Friction in transactions” to secure or divide ownership of complex assets.

Elaborating on the efficiency of blockchain, Johnson says, “It’s going to make the types of products that you have today much more efficient… Imagine you create a pooled vehicle on the blockchain.” She envisions this technological shift leading to a “nuclear settlement” that “removes the possibility of fraud, it removes latency in the system.”

His firm’s token money-market fund and role as a node validator exemplify this commitment.

On the subject of a Bitcoin spot ETF, Johnson admits, “I don’t know. It’s in the hands of the regulators… their job is to protect consumers, and I think they will do it at the appropriate time.”

Despite being unsure about the timeline, she acknowledges the market demand for Bitcoin (BTC) and considers it a more convenient investment method.

Johnson was introduced to blockchain and crypto while leading Franklin Templeton’s technology division. “I’m always focusing on new technology trends,” she said, comparing her interest in blockchain to AI.

The CEO’s personal investments in cryptocurrencies, though a small portion of his portfolio, include mainstream alternatives like Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin, as well as ventures like SushiSwap and Uniswap. “Our job is to make the products available,” Johnson says of future blockchain or crypto-related products.

Franklin Templeton’s experimentation with NFTs, starting with their Innovation Forum, reflects Johnson’s balanced view on new technologies.

The company’s CEO believes in “investing based on financial returns”, acknowledging that although not all NFTs will be successful, some will find value.

