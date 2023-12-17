Frankie Dettori: 'I've tried to retire but I keep winning'

“My dad told me ‘work hard and be successful’.”

Frankie Dettori has made quite an impact on the world of horse racing since arriving in the UK from Milan as a 14-year-old stable boy.

By the time he retired from the sport in Europe this year, he had rewarded his supporters by being named British Flat Racing Champion Jockey three times, having won 3,345 times, including 23 Classics, and all seven on the Ascot card in 1996. Races were won.

Dettori’s popularity led her to captain a team in BBC’s A Question of Sport from 2002 to 2004, and most recently she appeared as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here Given! Since returning home, 53-year-old Dettori and his wife Katherine and their five children have relocated to California, where he plans to resume his racing career.

How did you find the forest?

It was exactly how I thought it would be. I prepared myself mentally. Obviously, I’m in good shape physically. I kept my head down and moved forward.

The best part was meeting different people and making new friends. The food was strange. We will survive by eating a handful of rice in the morning.

If we had the luxury of something that had bones the night before, we would have made a stock, which would have made all the difference. Every day, we ate beans at lunch. The trick was to get it in your head that it was lunch, every day, from day one, because that’s your fuel.

You may not like it, but it all adds calories to you and without it the jungle, the humidity, the chores, the lifting of wooden buckets of water, you’ll get it. This is difficult. So, food, plain and boring, is fuel.

Do you think you were up to the challenge?

In the first week I probably found it easier than other people because I am younger than most of them. That said, even though I’ve been monitoring my weight for years, I’ve found that I have to lie down sometimes.

I believe I have lost 7 pounds that I didn’t need to lose. This is the lightest I’ve been since I started riding 35 years ago.

what are you up to now?

This time last year I announced I was going to retire. The problem was that I kept winning, and last year was probably my best year since 2019.

Everyone did a song and dance when I retired, but I had vowed I was doing it, so I had to do it. I cannot threaten to retire.

I thought at the end of the day I had to be myself, and that meant finding some common ground between retirement and continuing competitively. I thought the only goal I had was to go to America and race there.

Don’t get me wrong, the decision is not easy. I have five children above 18 years of age and it is not easy for us to get a visa. We had to rent out our seven-bedroom house in Newmarket, and re-home all kinds of animals, from horses and donkeys to cats.

Why are you roaming around?

We all need a challenge in life. For me, staying in England or Europe would be repetitive, and I need some encouragement and new challenges to keep it going. You can’t get a bigger incentive than competing against the Americans in their own backyard.

How long do you see yourself in America?

We can stay in America for three months or three years or more. Who knows?

Did your parents teach you any important money lessons?

When my dad sent me to an Italian horse trainer in England he gave me £300. He said, work hard and become successful.

When did you feel that you became a successful jockey?

When I was 18, I couldn’t stop riding winners, trainer Luca Cumari made me his first jockey and then I became the youngest jockey to win 100 races, just short of Lester Piggott. Then it just snowballed.

What has been the highlight of your career?

Seven races in a single day at Ascot in September 1996. She was top. I became a monster. People on the street who didn’t follow racing knew everything about me.

Why did you stop racing in the UK?

I thought I had done all I could. But then again, physically, there is no time limit if you are still on your game. The thing is, at the beginning of this year I realized I wasn’t in that time frame.

Sure, I’d love to wake up one day and know I’ve accomplished a lot, but I’m nowhere near that yet.

I have a fitness routine, and I did it by taking to the woods. While I was there, I volunteered to do all the hard work in the forest, carrying buckets of water to the camp, carrying logs of wood.

Do this 20 times a day in 100 percent humidity and you’ll be fit. I’ve trained every day since heading out last week, and I felt ready to ride today.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I am spendthrift. I like buying things for children. I’ve done Ferraris and all that stuff. Now my focus is on family and children.

What is your best treatment?

A nice cold beer.

Frankie Dettori has been shortlisted for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023, with voting taking place on 19 December.

