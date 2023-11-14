Insights from Sands Capital Management’s latest 13F filing

Frank M. Sands, Jr., CFA, is at the helm of Sands Capital Management, leading the firm with a keen eye for exceptional growth businesses. With a rich background in investment research and a track record of strong results, Sands’ latest 13F report for the third quarter of 2023 provides a window into the strategic decisions shaping their portfolio. The firm, founded by his father in 1992, has flourished under his leadership, leveraging a philosophy that aligns stock prices with the earnings growth of the underlying businesses.

Frank Sands’ strategic move: Microsoft Corp to make headlines in Q3 2023

New additions to the portfolio

Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) has expanded his portfolio by adding 3 new stocks:

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) leads the new entries with 1,956,686 shares, accounting for 1.74% of the portfolio and valued at $561.53 million.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) is in second place with 2,673,638 shares, representing 0.38% of the portfolio, with a total value of $123.33 million.

Stevanato Group SpA (NYSE:STVN) completed the additional stake with 1,266,123 shares, representing 0.13% of the portfolio and valued at $40.99 million.

main term increases

Sands also increased its stake in 8 companies with notable increases:

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), where an additional 2,160,221 shares were acquired, bringing the total to 3,808,703 shares. The move represents a 131.04% increase in share count and a 2.29% impact on the existing portfolio, which is valued at $1.297 billion.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) gained 1,185,420 shares, resulting in a total of 3,057,672 shares. This adjustment represents a 63.32% increase in share count, totaling $1.293 billion.

exit status

The third quarter saw Sands complete divestments from 3 holdings:

Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG) sold off completely, with 10,269,281 shares liquidated, making an impact of -1.13% on the portfolio.

All 874,765 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) were disposed of, impacting the portfolio by -0.4%.

significant cuts

Positions were cut in 53 stocks, with the most cuts being:

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) was seen short by 992,649 shares, a decrease of -99.6%, leaving an impact of -1.45% on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $438.05 during the quarter.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) shares decreased by 7,294,302, a decrease of -30.85%, which affected the portfolio by -1.15%. The stock’s average trading price during the quarter was $56.39.

Portfolio Overview

As of Q3 2023, Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) portfolio consists of 75 stocks, with top holdings including 6.07% in Visa Inc (NYSE:V), 5.92% in Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), 5.23% Are. DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM), Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.2%, and MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.08%. Investments are primarily concentrated in the technology sector, reflecting Sands’ focus on innovative and fast-growing businesses.

