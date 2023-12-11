Frank Anthony Corsonetti - Business News

Frank Anthony Corsonetti

Fulton – December 3, 2023 Frank Anthony Corsonetti, 81, of Fulton, New York and Florida, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 3, 2023. On November 9, 1942, Frank J. And John J. (Santoro) Corsonetti, Frank was known as a local businessman, involving himself in a variety of New York operations. As an entrepreneur, Frank founded his own shop, Mister Frank Hair Salon and Frank Anthony Real Estate. He was also involved in local conservative-based politics, culminating in a run for mayor of his hometown. In his spare time, Frank enjoyed daily conversations with his cousin, Tony, whom, among others, Frank loved with all his heart.

Frank eventually settled in South Florida. He enjoyed his ocean view condo in Hallandale Beach, FL until he later relocated north to Lake Worth, FL to be closer to family located nearby.

Frank enjoyed the tight Italian family with which he grew up and throughout his years, to the end, he strove to make sure that his children and grandchildren, who were his world, knew that they were loved just as much. Is loved.

Frank’s parents, Frank and Joan, whom he loved dearly, are predeceased by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

They have three sons, Brian Anthony (Kristen) Corsonetti of Liverpool, New York, Mark Anthony (Jamie) Corsonetti of Moore Haven, Florida, and John Anthony (Cindy) Corsonetti of Baldwinsville, New York. Also surviving are her four grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Poppy”, Ryan and Michael Corsonetti of New York; and Ayden and Giovanna Corsonetti of South Florida.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2024 in upstate New York, where Frank will be buried beside his parents. Condolences for the Corsonetti family may be left at www.brownfunerlahomefulton.com

Frank Anthony Corsonetti

print this entry

Like this:

Like loading…

Connected

Source: oswegocountytoday.com