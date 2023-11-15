Francophone African entrepreneur Canale Maricaux says Africa is ready to lead sustainable development practices

Canale Maricaux is a Belgian-Senegalese investment specialist, financial advisor and CEO of Cooluet Investments. With an upbringing in East and West Africa and a decade in the Middle East and Europe, she is aware of the vast possibilities presented by this development, but also well aware of some of the problems that lie ahead.

“Africa is at a critical stage right now and is set to experience unprecedented population and economic growth,” Canale explains. “The potential is huge, but there are some issues that need to be addressed if we are to transform economies and grow sustainably. However, on this latter issue, I think Africa is in a unique position “.

Africa is perfectly positioned to lead a sustainable future

Canale adds, “African countries have great advantages in that they can learn from developed economic counterparts and avoid carbon-intensive development paths. For example, locally adapted sustainable design, construction, practices “And materials with renewable energy and innovation represent a great opportunity for mitigation and resilience in Africa’s rapidly growing building stock. If implemented correctly it could shape the future.”

Africa has one of the lowest per capita carbon emissions in the world, with only one tonne of CO2 emitted per person annually, compared to more than 10 tonnes in North America. This, combined with the tradition of sustainable building techniques across the continent, means that new buildings can adopt modern, eco-friendly solutions while preserving Africa’s rich cultural heritage.

This will be especially important as the region faces the brunt of climate change. “Quality, sustainable housing is an important way to ensure that vulnerable populations are more resilient to the impacts of the climate crisis,” says Canale. The frequency of natural disasters has tripled over the past 30 years, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. Africa accounts for almost three-quarters – 393 million – of the global number of children living in countries affected by emergencies.”

Fortunately, as the continent grows, it has several important advantages. A good example of this is the potential of renewable energy. “Africa has 39% of the world’s renewable energy capacity, more than any other continent,” explains Canale. There is so much potential for solar energy from the areas around the Sahara, for example, that several projects already exist to build power cables to Europe.

Africa also benefits from abundant natural resources, a young workforce and growing global partnerships. Governments, NGOs and international organizations are working with African countries to improve knowledge and increase green technology investment and use.

Challenges remain, but solutions already exist

Canale explains, “We are in a good place to lead sustainable development, but many issues must be addressed. Across Africa, urbanization is changing demography and entire regions as populations grow. Unfortunately, this A serious housing crisis has also arisen. The African Development Bank estimates that 3.3 million affordable houses are needed each year, and this target is not being met.”

“There are a lot of things we can do,” says Cannell. “There are a growing number of green building initiatives that adopt energy efficient design and renewable energy integration while adapting traditional technologies and climate requirements to local contexts.”

This approach will be combined with more sustainable communities aided by innovative technology, education and increased public and private partnerships.

The future is looking increasingly Africa-centric, and despite ongoing challenges, the continent is in an ideal position to take the initiative and lead the world in sustainable design. To work on this, attention will have to be paid to urban and community development.

“Africa’s remarkable transformation towards a more sustainable way of living is already underway. Amid these changes, Africa’s urban planning efforts have become more important than ever”, Canales concluded.

