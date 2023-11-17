The country’s biggest anti-child abuse investigation in decades is seeking the chance to continue its work specifically tackling inter-family abuse.

Advertisement

France’s National Incest Commission has published a major report containing nearly a hundred recommendations to protect children from pedophiles and help adult victims of childhood sexual abuse.

The Independent Commission on Incest and Child Sexual Exploitation (Civiz) is arguing for better investigations, judicial remedies, reparations and prevention – and has expressed its desire to continue its work beyond 31 December this year.

Despite support from elected representatives, unions and public figures, it is still uncertain whether the Commission’s work will continue.

The commission was launched in January 2021 after the publication of Camille Kouchner’s book “La Familia Grande”, which caused a wave of praise on social networks about incest.

The latest report, believed to be SIVIZ’s last, has been handed to Charlotte Caballé, the French Secretary of State for Children, and will be presented in full to the public at the Maison de la Radio in Paris on Monday, marking International Child Rights Day. Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne is to unveil an inter-ministerial plan to tackle violence against children.

Road toll

According to Ciivise’s findings, 160,000 children are victims of sexual violence in France every year, and 5.4 million men and women have suffered such violence during childhood.

The Commission estimates that its consequences will cost society around €10 billion per year: impacts on health, legal treatment, risk behaviour, etc.

Sexual violence has long-term effects on victims, including alcoholism, addiction, depression, eating disorders and suicide attempts, as Ciivise has emphasized in its previous reports.

With at least 82 recommendations, Ciivise’s report offers a comprehensive and ambitious public policy agenda to protect children from pedophiles and support victimized adults.

It includes prescriptions about how professionals should interview child victims, recommending when minors need care for abortion and any early pregnancy, or after a suicide attempt by a child or teen. Efforts should be made to investigate subsequent misconduct.

Civiise’s recommendations for legal reform are more radical. It proposed bringing cousins ​​under the criminal definition of incest, exempting sexual crimes against children from the statute of limitations, allowing cases to be filed by adults against child abusers.

It also recommends suspending parental rights and visitation and residence rights for parents who stand trial for rape or incestuous sexual assault against their child.

And as well as guaranteeing compensation to victims that takes into account all the consequences on their lives, it also says the government needs to prevent sexual attackers from claiming parental rights over children born of rape. A law should be made for this.

“We’ve heard a lot from you.”

There have been calls for months now that the Commission be allowed to gather evidence, advise public officials and monitor the implementation of its recommendations until 2024 and beyond.

On Monday, the Senate’s women’s rights delegation called on President Emmanuel Macron to “retain” the commission in “its current structure”, along with its two co-chairs, children’s judge Edouard Durand and Nathalie Mathieu, director general of the Doctors Bru association. Who takes in victims of incest.

Last month, 26 feminist and child protection organizations sent the same message in a letter to the newspaper Le Monde.

“Its role is important and its work is immense,” he wrote. “Civil must be maintained, as it takes more than two years to dismantle such a large event”.

“The work of Civiz will be followed. Should we move towards a form of Civiz 2? (…) Decisions will be made in a few days,” government spokesman Olivier Veran told the Senate on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“The statistics are horrifying and true: every three minutes a child is sexually abused in our country,” she said. “When we hear this, we all want to vomit and scream.”

Source