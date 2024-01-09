PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron was expected to appoint a new prime minister on Tuesday as he seeks to boost his second mandate ahead of European Parliament elections.

The move won’t necessarily lead to any major political change, but it signals Macron’s desire to move on from last year’s unpopular pension and immigration reforms by focusing on new priorities, including reaching full employment. Do it.

The new prime minister will also be tasked with trying to improve Macron’s centrist party’s chances in June’s EU elections. Opinion polls show he is trailing far-right leader Marine Le Pen by about eight to ten percentage points.

Macron, who has struggled to deal with a more volatile parliament since losing his absolute majority shortly after seeking re-election in 2022, announced on Monday that Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was resigning.

Education Minister Gabriel Attal, a close ally of Macron who became a household name after being appointed government spokesman during the COVID pandemic, is seen by political sources and French media as a strong favorite to replace Borne. Was widely cited in.

If confirmed, Atal would become France’s youngest prime minister at 34, and the first to be openly gay.

Once a member of France’s Socialist Party before joining Macron, Atal was a junior finance minister and became education minister in 2023, making a name for himself as one of Macron’s wisest ministers by effortlessly speaking on radio shows and in parliament.

“If it is really Gabriel Attal, it was the best card the president could have played,” IFOP pollster Jérôme Fourquet told BFM TV, pointing to his popularity, which he said had helped Attal as education minister. Thanks for taking prompt action and getting through your communication. Skill.

Opposition leaders immediately said that they did not have much hope from the change in the Prime Minister.

“Elisabeth Born, Gabriel Attal or anyone else, I don’t care, it will just be the same policies,” Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure told France Inter radio.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Michelle Rose, Ingrid Melander, Writing by Ingrid Melander, Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: www.bing.com