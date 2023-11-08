Crédit Agricole has announced a 13% increase in revenue this quarter compared to last year, but now faces money laundering allegations.

French bank Credit Agricole has reported solid results for the third quarter of 2023, with revenues increasing by more than 13% compared to the previous year, driven by all areas of the business.

However, the good news was overshadowed by criminal charges of “money laundering and concealment” that an NGO filed on Wednesday against the bank over its alleged support of companies responsible for illegal deforestation.

Crédit Agricole’s declared revenues reached €6.343 million, while its underlying results, which remove non-recurring costs and one-off losses/profits from the equation, reached €6.060 million.

The company credited this success in a statement Continuous flow of partnerships and development projects, including consolidation of European operations.

“The Group furthers its commitment to enabling French housing and ownership systems and supporting long-term social transformations,” said Dominique Lefebvre, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Crédit Agricole. “I want to thank all of our representatives and colleagues who work every day to meet customers’ needs.”

The bank’s share price rose to €11.76 at noon CET in response to the news, compared to €11.60 at the same time yesterday.

Crédit Agricole has a significant European portfolio: it controls Amundi, Europe’s largest fund manager, and plans to acquire Belgian wealth management firm Degroof Perkam for €1.5 billion. According to Reuters,

‘Money laundering, handling stolen goods and illegal deforestation’

As Crédit Agricole celebrated its ongoing work towards achieving net zero under its climate strategy as part of its Q3 results, it was hit by a barrage of criminal charges linked to claims of illegal eco-friendly practices.

French NGO Sherpa announced on Wednesday that it has filed a criminal complaint against Crédit Agricole and three other banks, alleging they diverted nearly $70 million (about €65.6 million) to two companies engaged in illegal deforestation between 2013 and 2021. Million) has been invested.

Sherpa explained in a press release that the two companies, JBS and Marfrig, “have a proven history of illegal deforestation, land grabbing by indigenous peoples and forced labor in their beef supply chains”.

According to the NGO’s analysis, the fact that banks may have received interest from funds derived from illicit activity, and that they may have assisted in the investment of these funds, is a breach of their obligation to combat money laundering.

While Sherpa says its criminal complaint based on money laundering and handling stolen goods is a “first” for the banks, it comes against a growing backdrop of legal disputes related to the protection of the planet.

At the time of publication, Crédit Agricole had not responded to Euronews’ request for comment.

