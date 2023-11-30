France’s health ministry unveiled a new plan on Tuesday to tackle cigarette smoking in the country, including a ban on smoking in parks and beaches.

From increasing the price of a pack of cigarettes to banning smoking in parks, France has announced a number of new measures to reduce the number of smokers.

As part of a new plan, the government will raise prices to €13 per pack in 2027, ban disposable e-cigarettes, and ban smoking in public places such as parks, beaches, forests and other public areas .

Their goal is to create a “tobacco-free” generation by 2032.

“Tobacco plays a significant role in disease and preventable mortality,” Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau said, “and every day France pays a heavy price for smoking.”

The top cause of preventable death in France is cigarette smoking, resulting in 75,000 deaths per year. It is also the top cause of premature death before the age of 65, the health minister said.

“Despite the dire reality of these statistics, daily tobacco use continues to concern 12 million of our fellow citizens, one-fourth of the adult population,” he said.

According to Eurostat, the percentage of daily smokers in France is higher than the EU average. About 22.2 percent of people aged 15 and above in the country smoke every day, while in the European Union the figure is 19.7 percent.

The government said cigarette prices would rise gradually – a pack would cost €12 in 2025 and €13 in 2027. A pack currently costs between €10-11.

“An essential part of these new measures is that support for smokers will be strengthened because successfully quitting smoking is not easy,” Rousseau. added in a statement,

“Everyone will benefit from this support, but I emphasize the fact that targeted action will be taken towards the most exposed groups, especially the most vulnerable.”

Rousseau said the country also wants to support those who sell cigarettes to help them reduce their dependence on tobacco-related income.

‘Completely engaged in supporting the scheme’

According to Daniel Nizri, president of the French charity League Against Cancer, “the number of smokers is plateauing”.

“If we want to reduce this, and especially prevent young people from starting to smoke, it is necessary to take massive action and ban smoking in public places, near schools and in parks frequented by children.” It is necessary to expand.” Said.

“Having encouraged and supported communities in establishing tobacco-free spaces, we are pleased to see this measure becoming widespread and are fully prepared to support its implementation”.

A Report published in August found that France lost more money from the loss of lives and spending on alcohol and tobacco use than it gained from taxes on alcohol and tobacco use.

The report states that tobacco smoking costs the state €156 billion, including the economic value of lives lost, loss of quality of life for cancer patients caused by smoking, and state spending on prevention and care. Is included.

Tobacco use is the most important cause of premature death in the European Union and kills approximately 700,000 people each year. According to the European Union, almost half of smokers die prematurely.

Many countries have recently made efforts to stop people from smoking and vaping.

government of australia said this week That they will ban the import of single-use e-cigarettes this week to stop young adults from smoking.

