Thousands of citizens are estimated to have attended the demonstration, along with politicians – even Marine Le Pen – but there was one notable absence: President Emmanuel Macron.

French politicians and citizens march in Paris to protest against rising anti-Semitism in the wake of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, representatives of several left-wing parties as well as far-right leader Marine Le Pen took part in Sunday’s march in the French capital amid tight security.

About 70 other rallies were held across the country before the march.

However, President Emmanuel Macron did not attend any of the events.

He had previously expressed his support for the protests and called on citizens to rise up against an “intolerable resurgence of unbridled anti-Semitism”.

Amid a worrying increase in anti-Semitic acts in France since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas, Paris authorities deployed 3,000 police troops along the route of a protest called by leaders of the Senate and the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. . Sudden attack on Israel in October.

France has the largest Jewish population in Europe and anti-Semitic acts occurring today expose old wounds.

French authorities have filed more than 1,000 cases against Jews across the country in a month since the conflict began in the Middle East.

In a letter addressed to the French on Sunday, Macron vowed that the perpetrators would be prosecuted and punished.

“A France where our Jewish fellow citizens are afraid is not a France,” Macron said in the letter published in Le Parisien newspaper. He called on the country to “remain united behind our values… and work for peace and security for all in the Middle East.”

The President said he would participate “with heart and soul”, but not in person.

“My role is to build the unity of the country and stand firm on its values,” Macron said Saturday on Armistice Day to mark the end of World War I.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen took part in Sunday’s march amid sharp criticism that her once-untouchable National Rally party has failed to shed its anti-Semitic legacy despite growing political legitimacy.

As of Saturday, authorities counted 1,247 anti-Semitic acts since October 7 — nearly three times more than in all of 2022, according to the Interior Ministry.

France has largely banned large-scale pro-Palestinian demonstrations, although supporters have marched in several French cities in past weeks, with thousands at an authorized protest in Paris last Sunday demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. .

