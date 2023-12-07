France, Germany agree on 90% changes in EU financial rules -France

by Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – France and Germany agree on most proposed changes to EU fiscal rules, but differ on the treatment of investment spending when the deficit is above EU limits, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a key meeting of EU finance ministers aimed at striking an agreement on changes to EU fiscal and debt rules, Le Maire said the ability to sustain investment was key for Paris , which is a “red line”.

“I believe that France has taken every necessary step to reach an agreement with Germany, we are in 90 percent agreement,” he said. “The only question between France and Germany is what we do about the excessive deficit processes.”

Under EU rules, which set a limit of 3% of GDP on the budget deficit and 60% of GDP on public debt, a country must face a structural deficit each year when it breaches the deficit limit. Deficit will have to be cut by 0.5% of GDP. Again below 3%. This obligation is called the “excessive deficit process.”

France wants a lower annual deficit if the government reforms and invests under a four-year medium-term plan, which will be negotiated with the European Commission.

“We are absolutely convinced that it is necessary to keep incentives to stimulate investment and structural reforms by introducing flexibility during the four years of the excessive deficit process which could amount to 0.2 points per year. This is the only thing that France and “Keeps Germany away from an agreement.” He said.

“This principle is an absolute red line,” he said.

EU finance ministers’ discussions on Thursday evening and Friday are the final step in a review of EU financial rules, which has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and energy crisis.

Ministers want to adapt the framework to the post-pandemic reality of higher public debt and public investment needed to fight climate change.

The changes are designed to give EU countries more time to reduce debt through tailored schemes and create incentives for public investment, even if government spending falls, while making the rules easier to follow.

Le Maire said France would set the minimum annual average debt reduction for high-debt countries at 1% of GDP and establish a safety buffer of 1.5% of GDP, below the 3% of GDP deficit ceiling to prevent unexpected events. Germany’s demand has already been accepted. Pushing governments over the EU’s borders.

(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris; Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Christina Fincher)

