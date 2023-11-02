China, Russia and Turkey are all mentioned as active interveners in French politics and society in the assessment that draws a line between independent and authoritarian globalist factions.

According to an annual report by the French parliamentary delegation that investigates, foreign interference in France has become a “major, ubiquitous and permanent” threat, ranging from espionage to the use of cyberspace or information manipulation operations, with Russia and China the main ones. Are players. Government intelligence policy.

“The risks of foreign interference remain high in a tense and uncontrolled international context,” the report’s authors said.

Although intelligence services can use “a variety of methods to thwart foreign interference”, these tools “are not sufficient on their own in the long run”, he concluded.

Lawmakers proposed the introduction of “ad hoc legislation to prevent foreign interference based on the model of US law”, and to prosecute people engaged in actions harmful to national unity or designed to further the interests of a foreign power. Used asset freeze for.

They also suggest “a European response” and believe that these various measures could be grouped “into a single bill dedicated to the fight against foreign interference”.

a new world order

The delegation says this threat “has taken on a new dimension in recent years”, largely due to “radical changes in the geopolitical context”.

“We have suddenly moved from a world of competition to a world of confrontation, with authoritarian regimes on one side and Western democracies on the other,” the report’s authors write.

This divide between the West and the rest of the world, he says, is “a major feature of the present era”.

This has also been compounded by the digital revolution, in which cyberspace “has become a privileged arena of confrontation and competition between states”, and policies of influence and espionage that constitute “hybrid threats”.

The delegation pointed the finger at a “large-scale information manipulation campaign”, “a new form of foreign interference” which, in their view, has taken on “unprecedented proportions”.

The authors of the report emphasize that “fake news is a weapon of war waged against the West”.

They cite the 2016 US presidential election and the UK referendum on Brexit, both of which they say “were the subject of foreign digital interference campaigns on social networks and media”. On the French front, they point to the “Macron Leaks” affair that occurred before the second round of the 2017 presidential election.

big three

The authors cite Russia as a key player and describe its “signature” and modus operandi.

These include infiltration, the appointment of former European leaders such as former Prime Minister François Fillon and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder to the boards of directors of major Russian groups, and the manipulation of information.

On this last point, the delegation noted that France’s closure of Kremlin-backed outlets Russia Today and Sputnik in 2017 “has reduced the scope of Russia’s information warfare”.

China, another active player, has a “united front” operation, a “political strategy and a network of public and private institutions and key individuals under the control of the Chinese Communist Party”.

The Chinese diaspora in France, numbering approximately 600,000 people, also plays an important role.

According to the delegation, Turkey is also keen to intervene, with the aim of “controlling the Turkish diaspora as a relay of the views of the government in Ankara, i.e. hostile towards the Kurds and Armenians”.

The report also highlights “religious practice” as a “powerful lever to promote political ideology”, with foreign actors funding places of worship in France and appointing imams to French mosques who have ” Has enabled Turkey to influence Islam in the world”.

Another Turkish modus operandi, according to the delegation, is “political entryism through participation in local and national elections” and an active presence on social networks to spread messages hostile to the law.

The delegation condemns the “naivete” of elected representatives, senior civil servants, businesses and academics in the face of foreign interference.

At his hearing in February, the Director General of Homeland Security, Nicholas Lerner, warned lawmakers and senators against efforts to contact foreign intelligence agents, especially Russians, for espionage or interference operations, especially under diplomatic cover.

