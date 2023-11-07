Thousands of flights are being canceled at Paris’ main airports in January and February while France upgrades its air traffic control systems.

French air traffic control currently operates on a system developed in the 1970s – sometimes still using strips of paper to represent incoming aircraft. Although it has been regularly upgraded over the years, a major overhaul is planned for early 2024 due to rapid growth in air traffic.

As the system updates, the first two months of the year could be complicated for travelers. More than 2.5 million flights pass through French airspace every year Disruption could affect journeys across Europe,

According to business news channel BFM, while the work is going on, it is estimated that around 16,500 flights will be cancelled.

Between January 9 and February 14, airlines have been advised to cut by 20 percent the number of flights taking off and landing at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle, Orly, Le Bourget and Beauvais airports.

During this period, the new system will be tested at the largest air traffic control center in Athies-Mons France Which manages all the airports of Paris and Beauvais.

Which flights will be canceled during the upgrade?

Which flights will be canceled will be left to the airlines, but they will likely decide the priority Long distance routes.

Air France told French media that it “has been forced to cancel some short- and medium-haul flights during this period” – a total of more than 4,200 operated by the Air France-KLM group.

In an effort to minimize the impact on passengers, the airline group has already canceled these flights, informed passengers and offered them transfers to different flights on the same day.

Why does air traffic control systems need to be upgraded?

Almost €1 billion is being invested to improve France air traffic control So that it can be able to handle more flights and operate more efficiently.

It has become “crucial” to upgrade to this “new generation system”, Florian Guillermet, director of Services de la Navigation Aériens (DNSA), told BFM.

The scale of the operation is so large that approximately 80 percent of the system will need to be upgraded – far greater than the normal practice of replacing components one by one.

The new software has already been implemented at air traffic control centers in Reims and Aix-en-Provence, but has yet to be tested at the largest center in Athies-Mons. The software will be tested over a six-week period in early 2024, before finally being introduced in November.

