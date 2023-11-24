Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “France Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – Q2 2023” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The alternative lending market in France is projected to grow by 17.4% on an annual basis to reach US$5.67 billion in 2023.

The medium to long-term growth story of alternative credit in France remains strong. The adoption of alternative lending is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 9.7% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in France is expected to grow from US$4.82 billion in 2022 to US$8.19 billion by 2027.

This report helps navigate the subtle relationships between payment instruments and lending models, providing a detailed overview of transaction dynamics. Highlight the multifaceted nature of lending, from personalized B2C offerings like payroll advances to strategic B2B solutions like lines of credit. Applying these insights, dive deeper into consumer attitudes and behavior, decoding the impact of age, income and gender on financial choices.

This report provides a thorough knowledge of the dynamics, market size and forecast of the alternative lending market with over 75+ KPIs. KPIs help in gaining a deeper understanding of end market dynamics, both in terms of value and volume.

Key Report Highlights:

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: This report examines the alternative lending market in France in-depth, providing in-depth information about its size, growth potential, emerging trends and key industry leaders. Investors and entrepreneurs can identify potential areas of market expansion based on the payment instruments, finance models and loan types included in the report.

economic indicators: Access to France economic indicators including GDP, unbanked population, unemployment rate and loan default rate to empower your business with key data for market analysis and strategic planning.

Industry Attractiveness Analysis: In-depth trend analysis for transaction value, average value and transaction volume within the French alternative lending sector. This information helps assess the industry's appeal and growth potential.

Strategic Segmentation Analysis: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market segments based on financial models (P2P marketplace lending, balance sheet lending, invoice trading, debt-based securities, equity-based crowdfunding, real estate crowdfunding and others), payment methods (cash, check, Credit Transfer, Direct Debit, Debit Card, Credit Card and e-Money) and end-user (consumer, business and property).

Growth Estimates: The report includes future growth projections for the France alternative lending market classified by end-user, financial model and payment instrument. These projections provide insight into areas with growth potential in different market segments, aiding your company in strategy alignment and informed decision making.

Loan Type Analysis: In-depth examination of loan types including B2C loans (Personal Loans, Payroll Advances, Home Improvement, Education/Student Loans, Point of Sale, Auto Loans, Medical Loans) and B2B loans (Line of Credit, Merchant Cash Advances, Invoice Factoring, Revenue financing), provides valuable market insight.

Consumer Attitude and Behavior Analysis: Take a closer look at consumer behavior and attitudes by age, income and gender, which can help develop targeted marketing and lending strategies.

scope of report

This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the alternative lending industry in France through 127 tables and 150 charts. Below is a summary of the key market segments:

france economic indicators

gross domestic product at current prices

population

unbanked population

unemployment rate

loan default rate

France Alternative Credit Market Size and Forecast

transaction value

average transaction value

transaction volume

France alternative lending market size and forecast by end user

End User – Business

End User – Consumer

France alternative lending market size and forecast by finance model

p2p marketplace consumer loans

P2P Marketplace Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Asset Lending

balance sheet consumer loan

balance sheet business lending

balance sheet asset borrowing

invoice trading

debt based securities

equity based crowd funding

real estate crowdfunding

France Alternative Loan Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument – ​​Transaction Value, Volume and Average Price

cash

Cheques

credit transfer

direct debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

e-money

France alternative credit market size and forecast by payment instrument by model

P2P Marketplace Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument for Consumer Loans

P2P Marketplace Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument for Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument for Property Lending

Size and forecast of the alternative credit market by payment instrument for balance sheet consumer loans

Alternative Loan Market Size and Balance Sheet Business Loan Forecast by Payment Instrument

Alternative lending market size and forecast by payment instrument for balance sheet asset loans

Alternative lending market size and forecast by payment instrument for invoice trading

Size and forecast of the alternative debt market by payment instrument for debt-based securities

Alternative debt market size for equity-based crowdfunding and forecast by payment instrument

Alternative lending market size for real estate crowdfunding and forecast by payment instrument

France Alternative Loan Market Forecast by Size and Loan Type

B2C Loan

personal loan

salary advance

Home improvement

Education/Student Loan

point of Sale

auto loan

medical loan

b2b loan

lines of credit

merchant cash advance

invoice factoring

revenue financing

France Alternative Credit Analysis by Consumer Attitudes and Behavior

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 164 forecast period 2023 – 2027 Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $5.7 billion Estimated market cap by 2027 (USD). $8.2 billion compound annual growth rate 9.7% Area covered France

For more information on this report visit here

