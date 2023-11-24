France Alternative Credit Market Business Opportunities
The alternative lending market in France is projected to grow by 17.4% on an annual basis to reach US$5.67 billion in 2023.
The medium to long-term growth story of alternative credit in France remains strong. The adoption of alternative lending is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 9.7% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in France is expected to grow from US$4.82 billion in 2022 to US$8.19 billion by 2027.
This report helps navigate the subtle relationships between payment instruments and lending models, providing a detailed overview of transaction dynamics. Highlight the multifaceted nature of lending, from personalized B2C offerings like payroll advances to strategic B2B solutions like lines of credit. Applying these insights, dive deeper into consumer attitudes and behavior, decoding the impact of age, income and gender on financial choices.
This report provides a thorough knowledge of the dynamics, market size and forecast of the alternative lending market with over 75+ KPIs. KPIs help in gaining a deeper understanding of end market dynamics, both in terms of value and volume.
Key Report Highlights:
- Comprehensive Market Intelligence: This report examines the alternative lending market in France in-depth, providing in-depth information about its size, growth potential, emerging trends and key industry leaders. Investors and entrepreneurs can identify potential areas of market expansion based on the payment instruments, finance models and loan types included in the report.
- economic indicators: Access to France economic indicators including GDP, unbanked population, unemployment rate and loan default rate to empower your business with key data for market analysis and strategic planning.
- Industry Attractiveness Analysis: In-depth trend analysis for transaction value, average value and transaction volume within the French alternative lending sector. This information helps assess the industry’s appeal and growth potential.
- Strategic Segmentation Analysis: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market segments based on financial models (P2P marketplace lending, balance sheet lending, invoice trading, debt-based securities, equity-based crowdfunding, real estate crowdfunding and others), payment methods (cash, check) . Credit Transfer, Direct Debit, Debit Card, Credit Card and e-Money) and end-user (consumer, business and property).
- Growth Estimates: The report includes future growth projections for the France alternative lending market classified by end-user, financial model and payment instrument. These projections provide insight into areas with growth potential in different market segments, aiding your company in strategy alignment and informed decision making.
- Loan Type Analysis: In-depth examination of loan types including B2C loans (Personal Loans, Payroll Advances, Home Improvement, Education/Student Loans, Point of Sale, Auto Loans, Medical Loans) and B2B loans (Line of Credit, Merchant Cash Advances, Invoice Factoring). Revenue financing), provides valuable market insight.
- Consumer Attitude and Behavior Analysis: Take a closer look at consumer behavior and attitudes by age, income and gender, which can help develop targeted marketing and lending strategies.
scope of report
This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the alternative lending industry in France through 127 tables and 150 charts. Below is a summary of the key market segments:
france economic indicators
- gross domestic product at current prices
- population
- unbanked population
- unemployment rate
- loan default rate
France Alternative Credit Market Size and Forecast
- transaction value
- average transaction value
- transaction volume
France alternative lending market size and forecast by end user
- End User – Business
- End User – Consumer
France alternative lending market size and forecast by finance model
- p2p marketplace consumer loans
- P2P Marketplace Business Lending
- P2P Marketplace Asset Lending
- balance sheet consumer loan
- balance sheet business lending
- balance sheet asset borrowing
- invoice trading
- debt based securities
- equity based crowd funding
- real estate crowdfunding
France Alternative Loan Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument – Transaction Value, Volume and Average Price
- cash
- Cheques
- credit transfer
- direct debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- e-money
France alternative credit market size and forecast by payment instrument by model
P2P Marketplace Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument for Consumer Loans
P2P Marketplace Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument for Business Lending
P2P Marketplace Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument for Property Lending
Size and forecast of the alternative credit market by payment instrument for balance sheet consumer loans
Alternative Loan Market Size and Balance Sheet Business Loan Forecast by Payment Instrument
Alternative lending market size and forecast by payment instrument for balance sheet asset loans
Alternative lending market size and forecast by payment instrument for invoice trading
Size and forecast of the alternative debt market by payment instrument for debt-based securities
Alternative debt market size for equity-based crowdfunding and forecast by payment instrument
Alternative lending market size for real estate crowdfunding and forecast by payment instrument
France Alternative Loan Market Forecast by Size and Loan Type
- B2C Loan
- personal loan
- salary advance
- Home improvement
- Education/Student Loan
- point of Sale
- auto loan
- medical loan
- b2b loan
- lines of credit
- merchant cash advance
- invoice factoring
- revenue financing
France Alternative Credit Analysis by Consumer Attitudes and Behavior
Main characteristics:
|Report Attribute
|Description
|number of pages
|164
|forecast period
|2023 – 2027
|Estimated market value in 2023 (USD).
|$5.7 billion
|Estimated market cap by 2027 (USD).
|$8.2 billion
|compound annual growth rate
|9.7%
|Area covered
|France
