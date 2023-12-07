Fran Drescher Highlights Bob Iger's Charm, 'The Nanny's Future, and His Own "Take No Sh**" Ethos

“I’m an unlikely labor leader,” Fran Drescher admitted on a late November evening.

Before this summer, Drescher had long been synonymous with the public’s imagination with her most iconic role, Fran Fine, on the popular ’90s CBS sitcom. Came, which he adapted to his comedic strengths, including his thick Queens accent. The spunky childcare worker for a posh New York family became inextricably linked with her persona, even as Drescher launched other sitcoms, started a cancer nonprofit and, ultimately, became one of Hollywood’s hottest stars in 2021. Even after being elected as president of the larger union, SAG-AFTRA.

But his public profile took a dramatic turn in July after SAG-AFTRA called a strike, joined by the Writers Guild of America, the first work stoppage involving both unions in more than 60 years. . During the months that followed, Drescher blazed a new trail for his 160,000 members with his distinctive advocacy: fiery and combative at the same time (yes, he asked whether Disney CEO Bob Iger was an “ignoramus.” ) and vulnerable, proudly bringing her heart-shaped plushie, whom she calls “Love”, to labor negotiations with Hollywood’s top CEOs. Although some complained on the studio side, this approach resulted in the union’s negotiating committee – chaired by Drescher – approving a tentative deal on November 9, ending the strike.

With the 2023 strike finally behind them — on Dec. 5, more than 78 percent of voting SAG-AFTRA members ratified the union’s agreement — Drescher reflected on those difficult CEO sessions, a Babysitter The reboot and its future.

You were sitting at a negotiating table with four top Hollywood studio heads. What surprised you most about each of them?

He was much more charming than I gave Bob credit for. donna [Langley] Was hesitant. I saw that she was trying to say something, and three people [Iger, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav] There was no information about this. I was disgusted by what I was seeing. I was actually the one across the table who said, “I want to hear what Donna has to say because none of you are letting her say a word.” They were astonished. [but then] Everything stopped so he could speak. At last he thanked me. She’s not a Queens girl like me – we don’t take no shit. Interestingly, Ted becomes more aggressive in the room, but that’s what all the A-listers who work for him think. [the CEOs]He is the best.

He is doing his work well.

I think so too. David and I had a relationship when we were kids. My cousins ​​and their father, Stanley Drescher, made clocks all over the town where the Zaslav children lived. He remembers that every store you went to had a clock that said, “Relieve the pressure, get insured by Dresher.” We talked about that. And a [the CEOs], I don’t want to say who wrote to me after the strike was over and said very politely, “It was a difficult step. I’m glad it’s over. I have learned a lot. You were the master and you won. Congratulations.”

On July 14, the first day of the SAG-AFTRA work stoppage, Drescher (center) joined the LA picket lines. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

What was it like to sit in front of Bob Iger after you He was taken to task for saying that the writer and actor was not being “realistic” in an interview, even asking if he was “ignorant”?

He was fine. In a sideline conversation, not with me, he expressed that he did not appreciate the attitude I had adopted towards him. He regretted his words. But even after saying this he didn’t feel the same [my remarks were] necessary. Well, of course he didn’t think it was necessary, but it was necessary. Because what he said and what I said in my speech summed up the whole thing so clearly that it had to be underlined. Having said that, once we got in the room together, we were perfectly civil to each other. There were times when we all laughed at other things. There were moments when people would get a little heated, and I had to bring it back to reality. I’ve said many times, “Dial it down, we’re not curing cancer.” Plus, that kind of male aggression doesn’t work for me.

You said “people” would get a little heated. Is it on both sides – labor and management?

They all worked in turn, including the men [SAG-AFTRA] Negotiating Committee. I have never encountered such aggressive male energy. and it made me sad [to think] That is why the world is in this situation. If they could get out of the way and let moms get in a room together, cook some food, share some family stories, exchange pictures, hold hands and really learn how to get through this, the world would be better. Can be saved.

How did you try to bring female energy into the room and how was it achieved?

At first, I didn’t mind having my own little plush toy. I always bring snacks. I eat pretty simple, so I had my own organic blueberries, organic pecans, I had my coconut water, all these things, and if everybody wants to have it they’re welcome to have it. I always wanted to share stories. at one point, [an exec’s] Mother became ill and in one of our meetings I said, “How is your mother?” You both are in my prayers.” He said, “Oh, I didn’t know we were going to talk about that.” It always amazes me. [People] Don’t want to talk about your personal life in a business situation. I think it humanizes us and brings it back to the real place.

What was your lowest point during the conversation?

There came a time when I felt that negativity was coming towards me from all sides. Even the union members were losing confidence in the negotiation committee. It was a small group, but it really surprised me. And then the opposition hired a crisis PR firm from DC, which tried to undermine the woman leader. As a Buddhist, I always ask myself, “Why is this being presented to me and how can I turn it into an opportunity?” And when it all started to dawn on me, I realized that as a woman leader I had a responsibility towards women and girls. So I decided I was going to make a video of me doing makeup and getting ready to go to work. And I included my plush toy in it too. The message was, “I don’t want to emulate male energy. I can lead with intelligence and empathy and morals and ethics. I can be totally me and still have red lips and carry a plush toy and lead. And it went viral. I turned a lemon into lemonade.

The now famous plush heart Drescher brought into the conversation: “I don’t want to emulate male energy. …I can be totally like that and still have red lips and carry a plush toy and lead. Photographed by Shayan Asgarnia

Are there other totems that people don’t know about?

Well, this is my Buddhist wisdom book [she holds up Offerings: Buddhist Wisdom for Every Day], I also brought this book [she holds up The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse] To read from. it feels like this Winnie the Pooh: Each animal has a different life experience and knowledge, and the boy reads the book a little lost, but by the end, as he gathers these friends, he learns. As this page says, “One of our greatest freedoms is how we react to things.” To me, this is very wise. I will also read such things to my negotiation committee.

Are there any particular labor leaders who you look to as models for your presidency in the union?

[Ford executive chairman] Bill Ford is a Buddhist and he treats his company differently from other industry leaders. I heard him speak, and he said, “My workers know I support them and I know they support me.” So, I was watching closely to see how it all unfolded when auto workers went on strike. And it was no surprise to me that Ford was one of the first, if not the first, to resolve the contract and give workers a 33 percent raise. I found it interesting not only in another area of ​​the industry, but also that it was happening at the same time as our strike at one point. Companies that practice conscious capitalism are inspiring to me because they are no doubt what we should be doing in the 21st century. I have nothing against money and its creation, but when it comes at the expense of everything of real value through the environment, health, humans, other lives, you have crossed a bridge that should never be. Must cross. And because 20th century, old school, the bottom line is the bottom line [ideology]It doesn’t work, and we are paying a dear price for that unfortunate thoughtlessness.

As you were in the spotlight during the conversation, Warner Bros. said Came Max on top of the carousel. What did you do with that move?

I don’t dislike anyone for being clever and doing something that is useful or helpful to them when I am interacting with them. I’m really happy with it Came Is on max.

what a Babysitter Are you interested in a reboot?

I can’t even think of doing a sitcom right now. I’m so tired of all this. But I never say no to anything. The show I did is as popular today as it was 30 years ago. Fashion, comedy, looks. So, it’s still very much alive and well. And during the strike, I wasn’t really able to move things forward. Came, and it was a little sad for me because normally I’m always doing something on social media to support the show. But people snatched away a lot from the show which became part of the strike.

What do you want to do next? Another sitcom? Maybe politics?

There are lots of options, and I probably have another book. I think there might be a future where I could be a new kind of Barbara Walters. And I’ll probably continue to play interesting roles in indie films. I had two jobs to do over the summer, and of course they got postponed. One was Rob Reiner’s this is spinal tap 2, and there was an Adam Sandler-Ben Affleck movie. As far as sitcoms go, I really have to think about it because it’s a big commitment and it’s a mountain I’ve already climbed many times. And there are new mountains to climb.

During the SAG-AFTRA strike negotiations, Fran Drescher “never encountered so much aggressive male energy,” she says. “And it made me sad [to think] That’s why the world is in the situation it is in.” Photographed by Shayan Asgarnia

You will be seen in an upcoming episode of Property Brothers celebrity iou, how did that happen?

Well, I’d never swung a hammer before, and everything hurt after that day. There was a point where he showed me his ideas of what would look good in a house, and I said, “I don’t really see that for him, especially for the wife. She’s a very warm, down-to-earth woman, and that sounds very cold to me, very masculine, and I wouldn’t do that. Well, the director was very happy that I did it. He said, “In all the episodes we did, only one other person pushed back and said, ‘No, you have to go a completely different path.’” I asked, “Who was that?” He said, “Gwyneth Paltrow.”

A version of this story first appeared in the Dec. 7 issue of hollywood reporter magazine. Please click here to subscribe,

