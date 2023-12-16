Framingham's chief financial officer is resigning from her post effective December 31.

framingham , Following a series of contentious City Council meetings, where members questioned the transparency of the city government’s budget process, the city’s chief financial officer has resigned.

Lewis Miller is resigning effective Dec. 31, according to a letter sent by Mayor Charlie Sisitsky to city councilors and an undisclosed number of other officials. In the letter, a copy of which was provided to the Daily News by Public Information Officer Susan Petroni, the mayor noted that he had accepted the resignation.

In the letter, Sisitsky indicated that he learned of Miller’s intention to resign “earlier this week.”

Miller, who could not be reached for comment, has come under fire in recent weeks over concerns raised by some city councilors about the city’s budget process. During a City Council Finance subcommittee meeting last month, member councilors expressed frustration with the city’s budget process. He requested an annual report from the city, which they have been doing since July.

According to Miller at the time, the root of the problem was that no city employee knew how to create reports using the Munis software program, a standard software program used by municipalities throughout the state. He also said there was an issue involving a software license that was originally implemented under the Spicer administration that would allow residents to view every aspect of the city budget through the city website. But that license had expired, Miller said, and was not renewed by the Sisitsky administration, partly because the system, OpenGov, was plagued with bugs and issues when it was operating.

Finance subcommittee members, including Councilmen John Stefanini and Michael Cannon, expressed frustration at the lack of transparency coming from City Hall.

“If the Finance Subcommittee of the City Council , Who is charged by the charter to handle the management of finances in the city , We can’t get basic information about how we spend our money, it’s not transparent,” Cannon announced during the Nov. 21 meeting.

City Councilman John Stefanini said a “$2 million calculation error” in setting the tax rate resulted in residents paying an average of $60 extra.

The city has also been criticized in recent weeks for having had neither a city accountant nor an assistant accountant since July. In recent months, Miller has been tasked with handling accounting duties.

Miller said during a City Council meeting in November that there was a shortage of civilian accountants in general, and the city was not competitive in paying available candidates.

The lack of accountants was highlighted during the council meeting on 5 December, when the panel was informed that a part-time accountant had been hired and started the day before. The part-time accountant had identified an issue with overestimating the city’s new development revenues for the fiscal year 2025 budget, resulting in the need to raise taxes by a significantly higher amount than originally proposed.

The city was originally projected to gain $3.5 million in new growth, according to the budget, which has since been adjusted to $1.8 million. This led to an increase in tax levies to compensate for the exaggerated growth.

Stefanini told the Daily News that the finance subcommittee was informed at the last minute about the miscalculation, forcing it to place the burden of making up the difference on the tax base.

“We made a $2 million calculation error in setting our tax rate this year, resulting in residents paying an average of $60 extra,” Stefanini said. “Our new increase was half what it was before, and taxpayers had to make up the difference. If that information had been provided to the Finance Subcommittee in a timely manner, we very well could have made adjustments to the budget, rather than increasing taxes. The increase. At 4:30 pm on the day of the hearing, we were given an updated number without any explanation.”

Sisitsky was not available for comment Friday.

Stefanini told the Daily News the city has a lot of work to do to restore transparency and trust in budgeting.

“This starts with opening the city’s books to public review and providing consistency in the community’s accounting practices,” he said.

Miller was hired as Sisitsky’s chief financial officer two years ago. She was previously Welland’s city administrator from 2018-22. Previously, she was the budget manager for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority as well as the city of Medford.

