FPT Software and RWE strengthen European strategic partnership

Hanoi, Vietnam, November 24, 2023–(Business Wire)– FPT Software, a global technology services provider, and RWE, one of Germany’s leading energy companies, recently celebrated 10 years of strategic partnership. Building on this foundation, FPT Software aims to support RWE’s goals with expanded offerings to other RWE business units and diverse offshore delivery locations from Vietnam.

The 10-year partnership anniversary celebration of FPT Software and RWE was held in Hanoi, Vietnam with the presence of senior executives from both parties. (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership includes the integration of FPT Software’s strategic offerings such as cloud and data, cyber security, SharePoint migration and support, application managed services and most notably services from SAP. In 2022, both companies began implementing managed services in SAP – an adaptive and scalable model that allows FPT Software to become the single preferred partner providing ongoing support services for RWE’s operations.

This collaboration allows RWE to leverage FPT Software’s diverse “best-shore” delivery model, which utilizes both nearshore and offshore workforces to boost efficiency while optimizing costs and human resources. With a comprehensive investment and development strategy, RWE will expand its powerful, green generation capacity internationally to 50 GW by 2030. RWE is making a gross investment of more than €50 billion for this purpose this decade. FPT Software is a trusted strategic partner that can contribute to workforce expansion and digital transformation.

The 10-year partnership anniversary celebration was hosted during RWE’s executive visit to FPT’s headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam. Speaking at the event, Chu Thi Thanh Ha, President of FPT Software, said: “We are delighted to celebrate 10 years of our excellent partnership with RWE. The world is undergoing remarkable changes towards a more sustainable future, And FPT Software is committed to making that happen.” “It is our endeavor to position RWE as a global leader in the energy transition by strengthening our talent workforce, diversifying delivery models and integrating the latest technology into our services and solutions.”

Edgar Ashenbrenner, Chief Information Officer of RWE AG, said, “FPT Software is an important partner that has already contributed to great results in key areas such as cloudification, SAP, data platforms and cybersecurity. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership.” Looking forward.” ,

