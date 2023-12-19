FP Newspapers Inc. announced the ratification of the collective agreement

Winnipeg, MB/AccessWire/December 19, 2023/ FP Newspapers Inc. (TSXV:FP) (“FPI”) is pleased to announce that FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership (the “Company”) unionized employees located at the Winnipeg Free Press have ratified a new 3-year collective agreement that Provides wage increases, as well as benefit improvements for all employees, including part-time employees and outside carriers. The new agreement provides internal union employees with a general wage increase of 8.75% over the next 3-year period. The agreement was ratified by its union members on December 10, 2023, with 94.5% approval of the company’s proposal.

FP Newspapers Inc. “We are pleased to reach a fair and appropriate outcome,” said Dave Kreklewetz, CFO’s chief financial officer. Every effort is made to present a fair and sustainable offer to meet the needs of both your valued employees and the business. The union’s tremendous support reflects the fact that the company cares about the needs of its employees, and we look forward to this strong working relationship serving our growing audience.”

About FPI

FPI holds securities that entitle it to 49% of the distributable cash of FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership.FPLP“). FPLP owns the Winnipeg Free Press, the Brandon Sun and their related businesses, as well as the Canstar Community News division, publisher of six community newspapers in the Winnipeg area, and the related commercial printing operations of The Carillon in Steinbach. Businesses Winnipeg, Brandon And Steinbach employs 364 full-time equivalent people in Manitoba. More information can be found at www.fpnewspapers.com and in disclosure documents filed by FPI with securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Dave Kreklewetz, CFO

FP Newspapers Inc.

Phone: 204-771-1897

