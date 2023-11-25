FP Markets enhances its commodity CFD offering with a range of popular new commodities.

SYDNEY, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FP Market A leading provider of online foreign currency And cfd has announced the expansion of its commodity CFD offering. In response to growing client demand, the move will allow FP Markets traders and investors to take advantage of new opportunities Goods Help facilitate diversification across markets and broader investment portfolios.

Complementing their existing range of Commodity CFDs, clients trading with FP Markets can now make a number of new and exciting trades and investments Goods , This includes spot gold (XAU) versus several widely traded currencies, such as the British Pound (GBP), Singapore Dollar (SGD) and Chinese Renminbi (CNH), as well as other popular hard commodities traded against the US Dollar. Are:

Lead (XPB/USD)

Zinc (XZN/USD)

Nickel (XNI/USD)

Aluminum (XAL/USD)

Copper (XCU/USD)

CFDs available on FP Markets MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , MetaTrader 5 (MT5) And cTrader Platform. A comprehensive list can be found on FP Markets Website ,

FP Markets Head of Market Risk & Dealing (Europe), Christodoulos Soumas, commented: ‘We are excited to introduce a range of new metals products, expanding our portfolio and offering greater diversification options for our clients. “This addition enhances our commitment to innovation, ensuring we offer comprehensive business opportunities tailored to the growing needs of our customers.”

Additional commodity CFDs provide flexibility and choice. The freedom to choose from a wide range of markets is essential, especially for those investing with a diversified portfolio. In addition to commodity CFDs, FP Markets offers access to over 10,000 trading instruments, including over 70. currency pairs worldwide equity Indices Person stock, a wide range of digital currencies and popular bond And ETF.

Founded in 2005, FP Markets is a multi-regulated brand offering clients over 10,000 tradable instruments across leading asset classes and competitive pricing across multiple top tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets consistently delivers tight Spreads Fast execution, unmatched 24/7 multilingual customer support And a variety of account types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

Notes to editors

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a multi-regulated Forex and CFD broker with over 18 years of industry experience.

The company offers highly competitive interbank forex spreads starting from 0.0 pips.

Traders can choose from leading powerful online trading platforms including FP Markets. mobile app , metatrader 4 , metatrader 5 , webtrader , cTrader And Ires ,

, , , , And , The company’s excellent 24/7 multilingual customer service has been recognized by Investment Trends and awarded the ‘Highest Overall Customer Satisfaction Award’ five years in a row.

FP Markets has been awarded ‘Best Global Forex Value Broker’ for five consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) at the Global Forex Awards.

FP Markets has been awarded ‘Best Forex Broker – Europe’ and ‘Best Forex Partners Program – Asia’ at the Global Forex Awards 2022 and 2023.

FP Markets has been awarded ‘Best Trade Execution’ at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.

FP Markets was crowned ‘Best CFD Broker in Africa’ at the FAME Awards 2023.

FP Markets was awarded ‘Best Trade Execution’ and ‘Most Transparent Broker’ at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023.

For more information on FP Markets’ wide range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/ ,

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285188/FP_MARKETS.jpg

Logo –

View original content to download multimedia:

Source FP Markets

Source: www.streetinsider.com