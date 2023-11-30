Foxconn's expansion in India is not going as expected

Foxconn

Apple supplier Foxconn is struggling to operate its factories in India efficiently, with employees citing language barriers, cultural clashes and difficulty adapting to the tough schedule.

However, bringing iPhone production to India has been a challenging process. According to a detailed report by rest of the worldChinese Foxconn employees have struggled to bring Indian operations up to Chinese levels.

Foxconn began sending Chinese employees to India to oversee operations and train employees. However, those who were sent knew little or no English, had rarely, if ever, left China, and were completely unprepared for the culture shock.

India’s factories look almost exactly like China’s, especially with machinery sourced from that country that still has Mandarin text and instructions.

“All machines have Mandarin. Standard operating procedures, work instructions, orders – everything comes only in [Chinese], Even the software is like that,” said an Indian senior manager. “Even the ’emergency button’ will be written in Mandarin.”

Employees have started communicating with translation apps and basic body language. Human translators help but end up getting caught in the middle of disputes and stressful situations in the factory.

Even after years of setbacks due to Covid and lack of seniority in the Indian ranks, Apple pushed for more. The company wanted to try something new with the iPhone 15 – making it simultaneously in China and India at launch.

Taiwanese and Chinese workers helping in India are surprised by India’s schedule. In addition to 8-hour work days, shifts also include breaks. One manager lamented, “You’re barely in your seat and the next break comes.”

iPhone 15

Foxconn China relies on China’s loose labor laws and uses extra pay and bonuses to attract employees who work long shifts. It tried similar tactics in India but to no avail – Indian workers refused overtime.

Indian employees have to manage challenging schedules, meal times and bathroom breaks throughout their busy day. People fainted, fell ill, and complained of high stress and other health problems — all things that Chinese workers hope will subside over time.

The report shows that it is not all hard work and despair. Chinese workers seem to like the shorter days and holidays. Indian and Chinese employees maintain brotherhood even outside work.

Less than 10% of all iPhone 15 models are still assembled at the Sunguvarchatram plant, according to people familiar with the matter. Foxconn makes the larger Plus and more advanced Pro models exclusively in China.

The long and winding report ends with Chinese Foxconn upper staff celebrating the iPhone 15 launch while Indian employees worked on more models. To meet the targets, a holiday in October was cancelled, giving employees a rare two-day weekend.

Chinese employees believe that India will need to adopt a more Chinese work ethic to capture more iPhone production. Apple and many other companies benefit from the cheap labor provided by these countries, but it seems that leaving China will not eliminate human issues in the supply chain.

Source: appleinsider.com