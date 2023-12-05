Foxconn raises fourth-quarter outlook due to strong year-end holiday sales

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple supplier, on Tuesday raised its outlook for the fourth quarter on strong year-end sales thanks to the peak holiday season.

The fourth quarter is traditionally the hot season for Taiwanese tech companies as they race to supply smartphones, tablets and other electronics to major vendors like Apple for the year-end holiday period in Western markets.

Foxconn said in a statement that while the second half of the year is the traditional peak season for the tech industry, revenue performance in the first two months of the fourth quarter was slightly higher than expected.

“Therefore, the fourth quarter outlook should be better than the original guidance for ‘significant growth’”, the company said without elaborating.

Foxconn does not provide precise numerical guidance.

The company, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said revenue last month reached T$650 billion ($20.65 billion), the second-highest on record for the month and up 18% year-on-year. Higher, although down 12.3% from October.

Revenue at its smart consumer electronics products, including smartphones, saw strong year-on-year growth last month, but it came on a low base as its main iPhone production base in Zhengzhou, China last year was dealing with COVID-related restrictions.

The company is Apple’s largest iPhone assembler.

For components and other products, revenue in November saw strong year-on-year growth “led by increased allocation to smart consumer electronics products and increased shipments in auto components.”

Foxconn last month reported a surprise 11% rise in third-quarter profit, helped by a rise in non-operating income, but predicted a slight decline in revenue for the year.

Foxconn’s Taipei-listed shares closed flat on Tuesday ahead of the release of its November sales, while the broader market fell 0.5%.

($1 = 31.4710 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Sarah Wu; Editing by David Goodman and Sri Navaratnam)

Source: finance.yahoo.com