Foxconn faces China tax probe amid Taiwan elections – sources

TAIPEI, Oct 23 (Reuters) – Foxconn (2317.TW), a major supplier of Apple (AAPL.O) iPhones, is facing a tax investigation in China, two sources close to Foxconn confirmed on Monday, they said. That he believes was disclosed. by a state-supported newspaper for political reasons related to Taiwan’s upcoming elections.

On Sunday, China’s state-backed Global Times tabloid said some of Foxconn’s major subsidiaries in China were the subject of a tax audit and that China’s Department of Natural Resources had conducted on-site investigations into land use by Foxconn enterprises in Henan and Hubei provinces and elsewhere. Did.

Both sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, said several companies they did not name had been audited by Chinese authorities in recent months, but they believed only Foxconn would be investigated. Was made public for political reasons.

He highlighted that the audit comes less than three months before Taiwan’s presidential elections and amid Foxconn’s diversification drive to move some production out of China.

Chinese officials in Henan, Hubei, Guangdong and Jiangsu did not immediately respond to faxed requests from Reuters seeking comment on Foxconn’s audit.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., employs hundreds of thousands of people in China and is a major investor there, regularly praised by Beijing as an example of the success of Taiwanese investors in the country. goes.

The first source told Reuters they saw the audit as a “warning” for Foxconn, which is shifting some of its production lines, including iPhones, from China to India.

“Their economy is not performing well. This is a warning that major companies like us are moving to India,” the source said.

“They want you to take a stand. You either stay with us, or leave,” the first source said.

It may not be a coincidence that the audit was made public by a state-backed news outlet, the source said, just as Foxconn founder Terry Gou made a bid to become Taiwan’s next president in January elections.

The second source said the audit was “unexpected” and relatively “unusual”.

A woman walks past the Foxconn logo outside the company building in Taipei, Taiwan on November 9, 2022. Reuters/Ann Wang/File Photo Get licensing rights

The Global Times, known for its nationalistic tone, did not provide details of the tax or land use investigation, which has not been officially announced by any Chinese government department.

Foxconn said in a statement on Sunday that legal compliance was a “fundamental principle” of its operations everywhere, and that it would “actively cooperate with relevant units on related actions and operations”.

Foxconn on Monday said it had no further comment.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Foxconn’s billionaire founder Gou, who no longer has a role in the company’s daily operations and stepped down as company chief in 2019, is running as an independent candidate for president, though he is at the bottom of the polls. .

He has accused Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of driving the island to the brink of war with China with its hostile policies and that only he, with his extensive business and personal contacts in China and the US, has been able to maintain peace. Can.

Gou’s campaign spokesman Huang Shih-hsiu questioned the Foxconn investigation into the company, saying that Gou was handed over the running of the company four years ago, no longer sits on the board and is now only a shareholder.

Taiwan Premier Chen Chien-jen offered government help to Foxconn, while Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said his ministry was already in contact with the company.

Speaking at a campaign rally on Sunday, Taiwan’s Vice President Lai Ching-te, the DPP presidential candidate and leader of the election, said the Chinese report on the investigation was “unexpected” and “regrettable”.

“So I hope all of our people can support Honorable Hai, support Taiwanese companies,” he said in comments carried by Taiwanese television stations.

Foxconn shares fell as much as 3% on Monday. The broader market (.TWII) was down about 1%.

Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Edwina Gibbs and Sonali Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Yimou Lee is a senior correspondent for Reuters, covering everything from Taiwan, including sensitive Taiwan-China relations, China’s military aggression and Taiwan’s vital role as a global semiconductor powerhouse. A three-time SOPA Award winner, her reporting from Hong Kong, China, Myanmar and Taiwan over the past decade has covered Myanmar’s crackdown on Rohingya Muslims, the Hong Kong protests and Taiwan’s fight against China’s multilateral campaigns to annex the island. Is included.

Source: www.reuters.com