Fox News host asks Democrat what Biden did to create jobs, then cuts him off when he tells him

The success of President Biden’s economic policies is evident by nearly every key indicator. The Biden administration is responsible for the country’s record job growth, the revival of domestic manufacturing, inflation that has been steadily declining for the last fifteen months, expanding healthcare and making it more affordable, and much more. All while minimizing losses.

So naturally the Republicans and their propaganda ministry (aka Fox News) have begun a campaign of lies and slander to deceive the American people and inflame their MAGA supporters. They are so determined to spread their brand of disinformation that they are even jeopardizing the vital aid we provide to our allies in Israel and Ukraine on behalf of wealthy corporations and tax cheats.

Democrats are making bold efforts to counter the Republicans’ imaginary dystopian fantasy land. For example, Representative Ro Khanna of California entered Fox News’ lion’s den on Friday to attempt to educate his viewers on some facts. They met a deeply biased host who was clearly opposed to true information and determined to prevent anyone from getting out.

Food: Let’s look at some basic facts. Since the President came to power, approximately 14 million jobs were created. Now 70% of those were jobs that were recovered. I grant that.

Smith: Can I just get over there, and I try not to interrupt [as she is interrupting[. “Created” is a very interesting word. Can you tell me what specific policy under this president created those jobs?

Khanna: Yes, I actually can. The American Rescue Plan, which put in money into infrastructure and helping people to stay employed in small businesses. The infrastructure bill, which has led to a boom in construction jobs. The Chips Act, which has led to a boom in manufacturing.

Smith (interrupting again): The reason I ask is because a lot of that was a rebound from the COVID pandemic, correct? [Khanna already said that]

Food: Seventy percent of those jobs were recovered from the Covid pandemic. I am accepting it. But here’s the thing. You know, it was recovered within two years because of the American rescue plan. We could have been in the Great Depression. Give credit to the President for reforms and creation of new jobs. And the reality is that this was the policy of the American Rescue Plan, of the CHIPS Act, of the Infrastructure, of the Inflation Reduction Act. Four percent unemployment was considered full employment in this country. Inflation of 3.7 percent in this country is lower than inflation anywhere in the world.

Smith: I understood.

So Smith pretended that she wanted to know what policies President Biden implemented that benefited the economy. But when Khanna surprised her by actually responding with facts, she stopped him and asked him to admit one thing he had already said. Either she wasn’t listening or she didn’t care, because she was more focused on someone else “got it” The moment that never came.

To his credit, Khanna overcame Smith’s obstructionism, and laid out Biden’s record of accomplishments. The main point he made was that, even though many of the jobs created during Biden’s tenure had already been lost due to COVID, there was no guarantee that they would have been restored without thoughtful and smart management by Biden and Democrats in Congress. Would. In fact, almost all Republicans voted against all the laws that produced such positive outcomes for the American people.

After Khanna listed some of Biden’s accomplishments, Smith cut him off again with a smug tone “I understood,” The intention was to short-circuit Khanna’s effective reading of economic realities. This is how Fox News works to keep its audience ignorant. And sadly, this often works very well. But then, it’s easy when the audience is eager to be lied to and swallows even the most absurd lies without question.

Democrats need to keep sending the message that Bidenomics is working. Maybe Fox News isn’t the best place to do this, but between now and the election next year they have to convince people that it is Biden and the Democrats who are working on their behalf — and succeeding.

