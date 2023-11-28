Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch ousted in Smartmatic election lawsuit

Rupert Murdoch is being deposed in a $2.7 billion Smartmatic defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp over alleged damaging election lies, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.

According to the source, Murdoch is expected to sit for questioning in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It is the second time this year that Murdoch, 92, has been ousted in a high defamation lawsuit accusing Fox News of broadcasting damaging lies about the 2020 US presidential election.

Rupert Murdoch, Chairman of News Corp. and Co-Chairman of 21st Century Fox, arrives at the Sun Valley Resort for the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Drew Angerer | getty images

Rupert Murdoch is being deposed on Tuesday as part of a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed against Fox Corp by voting technology company Smartmatic, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.

According to the source, Murdoch is expected to sit for questioning in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It is the second time this year that Murdoch, 92, has been ousted in a high defamation lawsuit accusing Fox News of broadcasting damaging lies about the 2020 US presidential election.

Murdoch officially resigned as chairman of Fox and News Corp earlier this month, leaving his son Lachlan in charge of both. The elder Murdoch is now honorary chairman of the companies.

During questioning in January as part of a similar defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, Murdoch acknowledged that some Fox News hosts and personalities “supported” the false story that the election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump.

Fox paid $787.5 million to settle Dominion’s lawsuit, about half the $1.6 billion figure initially sought by the voting company.

Fox spokesman Brian Nick declined CNBC’s request for comment on Murdoch’s latest statement.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Source: www.cnbc.com