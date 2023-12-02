Fox Business Rundown Newsletter: Mourning over Elon Musk, Disney's Iger, Tesla's Cybertruck and Berkshire's Munger

The Fox Business Rundown newsletter brings you the money side of the hottest stories in business and pop culture.

-Elon Musk uses salty language on CEOs who left his platform

-Disney CEO Bob Iger opens up about the bad hire that threw Disney into chaos and cut short his retirement

-Tesla’s shiny Cybertruck finally becomes available to customers

-Stocks reach new high

Top story: “Go yourself!”: Elon Musk became irate during his interview at the New York Times DealBook conference last week, making expletive-filled comments while discussing large corporations blocking advertising on X, formerly known as Twitter. …Continue reading here.

Video: Musk’s expletive-laden statement is directed at companies that have halted advertising on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tesla’s Cybertruck has arrived: A day after Musk caused a stir in New York, he oversaw the debut of Tesla’s highly anticipated Cybertruck in Texas and gave some insight into the future vehicle’s price points…Continue reading here.

Video: Elon Musk launches the much-awaited Cybertruck with much fanfare.

“I was disappointed”: Disney CEO Bob Iger, who returned to the media giant last November after former CEO Bob Chapek was ousted, saw his successor make bad decisions that plunged the media giant into public chaos and cost the company. With the rank-and-file…Continue reading here.

Disney lagged behind: Disney shares have risen 6% this year, lagging the S&P 500’s nearly 20% rise as Iger continues to push his turnaround plan that includes cutting 7,000 jobs.

He’s back in OpenAI with a twist: Long after being fired in an artificial intelligence shakeup, Sam Altman has been officially reinstated as CEO of OpenAI and he’s bringing a powerful partner along for the ride: Microsoft. The tech-giant will have a non-voting seat on the board.

Altman said in a blog post that he was returning and that his short-term replacement Mira Muratti would resume her previous role as chief technology officer. The development follows the formation of a new inaugural board, which includes Brett Taylor as Chairman, former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo… Continue reading here.

Celebrating a Full Life: The world said goodbye to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, who helped build Berkshire Hathaway into the conglomerate it is today.

Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

The company’s Class B stock, created in May 1996 to provide investors a more affordable way to invest in the many businesses that make up Buffett’s empire, has seen its shares rise more than 1,400%…Continue reading here.

Video: Fox Business Network’s Liz Claman remembers Munger’s intelligence and acumen.

Too, Henry Kissinger, The German-born American diplomat, academic and presidential adviser, who served as secretary of state for two presidents and left his mark on American foreign policy for decades, died on Wednesday at the age of 100… Continue reading here…

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the Harry S. Truman speaks during the State Department’s 230th anniversary celebration at the Headquarters Building.

Video: Fox Business Network’s Neil Cavuto paid tribute to Kissinger.

Stock this week: November was the best month of 2023 for US stocks as investors placed big bets on what the Federal Reserve would do next.

next:

Original article source: Fox Business Rundown Newsletter: Mourn over Elon Musk, Disney’s Iger, Tesla’s Cybertruck and Berkshire’s Munger

Source: finance.yahoo.com