Fourth node highlights Utah’s technological history

The Fourth Node, presented by Entrata, is an episodic podcast exploring the history of technology and business in Utah by discussing some of the most famous (and unknown) events and businesses in the state’s history.

Techbuzz and other local media channels have enthusiastically documented the accolades and awards the state has received for creating a healthy and nurturing entrepreneurship culture and community. While the state’s tech sector now sits at a high peak of achievement and success – a rocky climb with many stumbles over the past decades – the state’s entrepreneurs, despite their resilience and resourcefulness, remain in a capital desert almost completely deprived of available investment. Resources are being wasted.

The fourth node emerged earlier this year to bring a historical perspective to Utah’s technology and business communities by sharing stories of the state’s conditions for early tech leaders. In a casual conversation format, the podcast uncovers the hidden stories of some of the state’s tech and investment pioneers who created Utah’s “Wave” of companies – a series TechBuzz created to chart the growth of Utah’s tech sector.

The stories published by 4th Node are fascinating, incredible, and even hair-raising, considering how far the state’s tech sector has come due to the visionary and persistent efforts of the pioneers featured in the podcast. It is created by Entrata executives, Adam Edmonds (CEO) and Nico Dato (CMO). Together they publish interviews and conversations with many of Utah’s early tech pioneers. So far, they’ve featured Blake Modersitzky, Jim Dreyfoos, Gail Miller, Alan Ashton, David Bradford, Drew Major, Tom Stockham, Bruce Bastian, Caryn Clark, and most recently Paul Ahlstrom, whose podcast launches this week.

Side note: Paul Ahlstrom is the co-founder of TechBuzz News.

Edmonds and Dato’s have their own history together. They met on the podium in 2015. Dato noticed that Edmund had a tendency to share stories and quote names of Utah’s early tech entrepreneurs and investors on a regular basis. As mentioned in Episode 0, Data explained how Edmonds had a mental encyclopedia of details and facts about the main players in the early days of Utah’s tech community, how their companies evolved, their triumphs and vicissitudes. , lessons-learned and close-calls.

Fascinated by this early tech history, Edmonds collected these stories early in his career through a series of conversations over lunch dates with early tech entrepreneurs. He had recently graduated from BYU with a master’s degree in accounting and, after starting a few companies, was ready to begin his own entrepreneurial journey and wanted to learn and gain insight from the state’s early tech pioneers. Were eager to.

Fast forward to early 2023 and Edmonds and Dato have officially launched The 4th Node and turned it into a semi-regular podcast that can be found here.

The stories uncovered by the fourth node are obscure, mostly unpublished, at least formally, and mostly embedded in the memories of a few dozen key players. And yet these stories stand as important monuments to the state’s tech pioneers who, despite the odds, created groundbreaking and important startups in a wildly underdeveloped investment climate in a state that was not on almost any investor’s radar at the time. Was.

In the latest episode of The Fourth Node, Edmonds and Datos interview Paul Ahlstrom. It covers Ahlstrom’s early career as a serial entrepreneur, a business development executive at Folio, one of Utah’s early Wave I tech companies; his successful exit from his first major software startup, Nolix; Ahlstrom’s investment firm, WeiSpring’s rollercoaster ride, and its role in rescuing and reviving Lineage, WeiSpring’s first investment that could have hurt the young investment house, but instead turned it into the influential investment house that it is today. The careers of many prominent investors got a boost. ,

4th Node’s podcasts serve as important modules of the Utah Entrepreneurship 101 curriculum that all current entrepreneurs must absorb for educational reasons and to appreciate those who “dug the wells from which they are drinking.”

The 4th Node podcast series is available on Apple, Google, and Spotify.

Source: www.techbuzz.news