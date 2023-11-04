Fourth GOP debate to see tougher eligibility requirements

The fourth Republican presidential debate is set for next month, with increased voting requirements that could lead to a smaller crowd on the stage than before.

In a memo sent to campaigns Friday and obtained by The Associated Press, the Republican National Committee chairman rhona mcdaniel The fourth debate was said to be held on December 6 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

To make the platform, candidates must gain at least 6% in two approved national polls, or 6% in a poll from two different early voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

According to the memo, which was first reported by The New York Times, participants also need to gather at least 80,000 unique donors, across 20 or more states, with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory.

Candidates have up to 48 hours before the debate to complete the requirements.

The RNC has increased the required markers with each debate, an effort aimed at winning over a once vast field. Meeting certain qualifications has been difficult for some candidates, including former governors of Arkansas. asa hutchinson, who participated in the first debate but did not complete subsequent qualifications. former vice president mike pencePresent on stage for the first two debates, he suspended his campaign last week as it looked as if he would not qualify for the third debate.

The third GOP debate in Miami on Wednesday requires campaigns to complete 4% of the surveys and enroll 70,000 unique donors.

Although the party will not confirm until Monday who will be on the stage for the third event, it is anticipated that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisFormer Governor of South Carolina. nikki haleybiotech entrepreneur Vivek RamaswamiSen. tim scott Former Governor of South Carolina and New Jersey. chris christie will participate.

