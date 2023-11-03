Fourteen shortlisted for EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

This article was first published in The Edge Malaysia Weekly October 30, 2023 – November 5, 2023

A total of 14 people have been shortlisted for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) Malaysia 2023 awards in the Emerging Entrepreneur, Technology Entrepreneur, Women Entrepreneur and Master Entrepreneur categories. Nominees in the four categories were identified by a panel of independent judges guided by a set of judging criteria applied globally by the EY EOY programme.

The top nominees in the emerging entrepreneurs category are Ker Chin Keong of eHealth Sdn Bhd, William Tan Wei Lun of ITmax System Bhd, Ezra Tan Koon Hock of Kairos Harvest Sdn Bhd and Ian Chua and Wennon Tian of Zus Coffee.

The top nominees in the Technology Entrepreneur category are Dr Raymond Choy of DOC2US, Giwa Kuppusamy of GK Aqua Sdn Bhd and Tommy Lim of ICT Zone Asia Sdn Bhd.

As for the female entrepreneur category, the nominees are Dr Tan Hui Ling of Bagan Specialist Centre, Li Hui Jing of Bilabila Mart and Sandy Tan Sing Yee of Optimax Holdings Bhd.

In the Master Entrepreneur category, the top three nominees are Vinesh Sinha of Fathops Energy Sdn Bhd, Datuk Foong Wei Kuong of JF Technology Bhd and Ong Hang Ping of Sunview Group Bhd.

The winners of the four categories, as well as the EY EOY 2023 Malaysia Awards, will be announced at a ceremony in December. In June next year, Malaysia will compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 award together with other country awardees at the EY EOY 2023 Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Philip Rao, program director of Ernst & Young Consulting Sdn Bhd and EY EOY Malaysia, said nominees undergo a rigorous assessment process that lasts several months, including thorough due diligence and interviews. He said, “Nominations from diverse backgrounds and industries continue to build on the prestigious reputation of the EOY programme, reflecting the steadfast standards and unwavering commitment of the program to maintain the high standards it has maintained since its inception “

Rao said the top nominees have been selected based on globally determined judging criteria, including entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment and sustainable business, growth-oriented innovation and diversity in fostering a leading culture and many more. The dimensions include effects achieved through inclusion.

Datuk Abdul Rauf Rashid, managing partner of Ernst & Young PLT Malaysia, said the EOY program showcases the extraordinary journey of Malaysia’s visionary business owners over the past 20 years.

“These pioneers have not only challenged conventions of ‘business as usual’, but also continue to incorporate sustainable practices into their operations while reimagining how to build a better working world. We are proud to share their success stories, celebrating not only what they have accomplished, but also the lasting impact they have left on our communities and nation.”

The esteemed judges included Aeon (M) Bhd Group Chief Trading and Marketing Officer Lo Ngai Yuen, Aerodyne Group Founder and Group CEO Kamrul A Muhammad, Tan Sri Rebecca Sta Maria of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Secretariat, Bursa Malaysia Bhd. Including CEO Datuk Muhammad. Omar Swift, Hyrax Oil Sdn Bhd founder and group managing director Datuk Hazimah Zainuddin, Malaysia Digital Economy Corp head of digital investments Raymond Shiva, and ViTrox Corp Bhd president and CEO Chu Jen Weng.

The EY EOY Awards is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

For more information about the EOY 2023 Malaysia program and to submit a nomination, visit www.ey.com/my/eoy.

The Edge is the media partner of EY Entrepreneur of the Year Malaysia 2023



