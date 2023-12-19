Poland found 14 members of the dismantled spy network guilty of conspiring to benefit Moscow.

Fourteen members of a collapsed spy network poland He was found guilty on Tuesday of preparing sabotage and conducting intelligence activities for Moscow.

The defendants, who include Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian citizens, were convicted last month of acts including planning to derail trains carrying aid to Ukraine and monitoring military installations and critical infrastructure in Poland. They also distributed propaganda materials inciting hatred against the Ukrainian people.

Polish court judge Jarosław Kowalski said in his decision, “After reviewing the case, the court found all the defendants guilty of the crimes charged and found that some of them were acting within an organized criminal group.”

All the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges. He was not present in the court when the verdict was pronounced against him. One of the condemned is Russian ice hockey player Maxim S., who was playing at a Polish club in Sosnowiec at the time of his arrest in June. Moscow protested his arrest and demanded “full explanations” from Warsaw.

Although the full identities of all the defendants have not been revealed, the group is reported to have included “two Ukrainian lawyers and a political scientist, a French teacher, a pharmacy technician and a computer engineer”, as the Rzeczpospolita daily wrote. .

Two more alleged members of the spy network, who withdrew their initial guilty pleas, will be tried separately, according to a court spokesman.

Investigators found that members of the network received trainers through Telegram, an encrypted, cloud-based messaging app, and were paid in cryptocurrency. According to Polish media, he was paid between $300 and $10,000 – or €273 and €9,112.

