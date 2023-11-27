Four ways to design experiences responsibly this holiday season

With Christmas approaching, most retailers are wondering “How do we generate more site traffic?” Focusing on questions like. and “What deals can we offer to encourage consumers to spend more?” Although these are reasonable questions to ask, keep in mind that The experiences customers have with you this holiday season can play a significant role in building (or damaging) trust in your brand.,

Why does it matter? According to Forrester, when consumers trust you, they exhibit revenue-generating behaviors such as being willing to purchase additional products or experiment with new products – things every retailer wants!

Focus on the long game this holiday season by practicing responsible design. Responsible design is an approach to designing experiences that create trust. Forrester defines responsible design as Creating experiences that consistently deliver positive outcomes and avoid harm to all stakeholders, This requires organizations to incorporate ethical principles such as transparency, accessibility and inclusion into how they create experiences. As you enter the holiday rush, here are four ways retailers can ensure shopping experiences are responsibly designed:

Avoid using forced and confusing design patterns. Also known as “dark patterns,” coercive and misleading design is pervasive in retail. Using these patterns not only damages trust – it can also result in significant fines and PR damage. We’ve seen recent examples of this from Amazon – for tricking consumers into signing up for a Prime subscription – and Epic Games, which was fined $275 million from the US Federal Trade Commission for tricking users into making in-game purchases. A dollar fine was imposed. How can you avoid this? Audit your digital experiences: Are you tricking users into signing up for recurring subscriptions? Are you using a countdown timer to create a false sense of urgency? Are you not being transparent about all the costs associated with your purchase? Then immediately address any potentially forced and confusing design patterns you uncover.

