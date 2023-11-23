Four Ways to Be Grateful—and Happier

Want to keep up with Arthur’s writing? Sign up To receive an email every time a new column appears.

Gratitude is like exercise. We all know it’s good to be grateful and show it—just like we all know it’s good to go to the gym and work out. Both practices will make life better. But just as fitness demands that we create a routine and overcome the natural desire to do nothing, we also need to develop a habit of being grateful, even if we don’t realize it. And not just on one Thursday – all year long.

We have plenty of fitness regimens to choose from, but unfortunately, very few are gratitude workouts. And we rarely find gratitude influencers on social media. As a rule, we need to create our own gratitude program. So here’s a start, based on the wisdom of great philosophers. If you follow these suggestions with a little discipline, you’ll overcome ingratitude and reap the rewards that come from showing genuine appreciation.

Who knows? With a little effort, you can become an elite athlete of gratitude.

In fact, researchers disagree on whether gratitude is an emotion in itself. It certainly doesn’t seem to be a “basic emotion” like happiness or anger, as some emotion researchers have understood them. All of these emotions have a unique pattern of brain activity as well as a universal and recognizable facial expression, whereas gratitude appears to have brain activity but lacks a specific visual signal. Psychologist Robert Emmons, a top academic expert in this field, defines gratitude as a combination of recognizing the goodness outside of oneself – in people, in nature, in the divine – and affirming it for oneself and others. Therefore, to be ungrateful is to fail to see goodness, or to fail to affirm it when we see it.

One of the most undeniable findings in the social-science literature of happiness is that gratitude increases happiness. The trick is to develop ways to become a more grateful person—that is, recognize the goodness and systematically reinforce it.

Arthur C. Brooks: How to Choose the Right Kind for the Holidays You

In fact it is not natural for us to do this. In contrast, humans have a “negativity bias”, which is an evolved tendency to focus more on adverse events than positive ones. So practicing and strengthening gratitude means working against our natural impulses—much like getting up off the couch and lifting weights.

So then, the real question is how do we overcome our negativity bias, recognize the good, be grateful for it and appreciate it consciously. The answer is to adopt a purposeful gratitude routine. Here are four that great philosophers have proposed.

1. Make gratitude an internal discipline.

Marcus Aurelius, the second-century Roman emperor and Stoic, is still remembered for the words of self-improvement he wrote during his adult life, which were posthumously collected as his book. Attention, An oft-repeated theme was the practice of reminding oneself as a routine – upon waking, say – of what was of value in life, no matter what one’s actual mood was. “You have to convince yourself that you have everything,” he wrote, “everything is for your good.”

The discipline of counting your blessings has been found to improve impact and outlook. You can find many ways to do this; One is a “gratitude list,” on which, like Aurelius, you write down the good things in your life and then make a habit of checking the list. This exercise has also been recognized as a tool that can reduce depressive symptoms.

Read: Gratitude Without God

2. Make it an external expression.

Another Roman politician, Marcus Tullius Cicero, emphasized that pro plancio It was said in 54 BC that “Gratitude is not only the greatest virtue, but the parent of all other virtues.” This claim elevates gratitude to the level of a private discipline and argues for integrating it into one’s public behavior. Cicero believed that expressing gratitude is not only a virtue in itself, but also a kind of one-stop shopping for other virtues we want in our lives.

I have not myself tested the claim that all virtues arise from gratitude – if I said more “thank you,” would I be more likely to remember to unload the dishwasher? – But a lot of research shows that the acts of thanking others bring We Happiness. For example, a recently published study asked adults to write thank you letters to other people, and found that their sense of well-being was significantly higher than that of adults who did not write such letters. The researchers additionally found that expressing gratitude to others in this way provided greater benefits than writing an Aurelius-style personal gratitude list.

3. Make it a sacred duty.

As a discipline and virtue, gratitude is generally a voluntary act. Still other philosophers see it as an obligation. In his 1755 Discourse on the origin and basis of inequality among men, Jean-Jacques Rousseau wrote, “Gratitude is a duty to be paid, but not a right to be collected.” In other words, Rousseau viewed gratitude much in the same way that Jesus viewed love or forgiveness: we have a moral obligation to give these things without any expectation of reward or reciprocity.

No academic research I’ve seen has asked whether this kind of selfless duty leads to happiness, although many thinkers have asserted this without empirical evidence. In 1789 George Washington declared, “Human happiness and moral duty are inseparably linked.” You may perhaps find matters of altruistic duty so difficult that it diminishes well-being, but fulfilling a moral duty can certainly give you a sense of purpose and purpose and clarify your sense of well-being by reducing negative emotions. Improves appearance.

Arthur C. Brooks: How to Be Grateful When You Don’t Feel Grateful

4. Make it into words of worship.

The 13th-century German Christian mystic Meister Eckhart was known for his ability to explain in simple terms the spiritual union between people and God. In one of his sermons, he identified the one thing that matters most in prayer: “If a person has no relationship with God other than being thankful, that will be enough.” In other words, if you want to pray but don’t know what to say, just bow your head and say, “Thank you.”

It has been observed that the effects of this type of prayer have significant benefits for well-being. scholars are writing Positive Psychology Journal A 2011 study found that gratitude toward God, when paired with religious commitment, is associated with increased positive emotions, decreased negative emotions, and improved mental health. Although researchers have not studied whether this can be adapted to non-religious rituals, I strongly suspect that practices in which words of thanks are a mantra or the center of attention would show similar results.

Read: Does ‘Count Your Blessings’ Work?

Gratitude is not an emotion we have to wait and hope for. This is a pattern of behavior that we should bring into our lives on a regular basis. I suggest the following gratitude-workout routine based on the above knowledge.

First thing in the morning, before getting out of bed, read a few sentences to outline the day. I love Psalm 118:24: “This is the day that the Lord has made; Let us rejoice and be glad.” If you don’t want religious language, find another reason to celebrate the day, or write your own. Maintain a gratitude list that you update once a week. You can tape it to the bottom of your computer screen and look at it every morning before you start work, pausing briefly on each item. Build your external gratitude routine into a few daily emails or texts you send before you leave for work. You don’t need anything exaggerated or dramatic, just a few words that show someone you noticed and appreciated something good they did. And on the day you don’t feel like sending two thank you messages? Make it Three instead. Then remind yourself that lightening someone else’s burden with words of thanks is a duty you have accepted. Write or adopt a gratitude prayer or mantra that you can say throughout the day, especially during difficult moments. Maybe it could be “Thank you for my life,” which, believe me, works wonders when you’re sad or scared. some people repeat Thank you They sound sweet in a foreign language.

If you commit to this rule, your life will change. You won’t feel grateful every moment (you’re still human), but gratitude will become a fixed point around which you live your life. And it will make you a stronger, happier person.

Source: www.theatlantic.com