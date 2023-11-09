Four ways cash remains indispensable in an electronic world

I had some bills in my wallet the other day, so I bought a poppy seed for Remembrance Day.

You did it, right? Fold a bill and insert it through the small slot into a plastic container next to the poppy seeds. Pay by tap would be easy, but the armed forces veteran at my local grocery store was operating on a cash-only basis.

There’s no one a bigger fan of electronic banking than me – 95 percent of everything I buy is paid for with a tap or through a mobile app. But buying poppy seeds reminded me that there are times when cash is indispensable. Donating to the homeless is another example. Still another person is supporting the buskers, although I saw a guy at a Toronto subway station not long ago who posted a sign with his e-mail address. The idea was to send e-transfers to their visitors.

Not long ago I thought of another use for having real money in your pocket during the holidays. The hotel staff came forward a couple of times and I handed over the cash.

What I do for cash is carry around a bunch of $5 bills. It’s easier to scale this way. You can give $5, $10, $15 – whatever. My next use of cash? I’m betting I’ll be buying another one after my current one falls out of my jacket.

hybrids punch back

Here’s an argument that hybrid vehicles have more to offer than electric vehicles (EVs) right now. The hybrid category offers a more affordable option, and reduces range anxiety. I’m thinking about a hybrid for my next vehicle.

Best Roadside Assistance Program

My wife and I have had CAA membership for almost 30 years and I suspect we have used the service more than 10 times during that period. But, wow, was it ever useful when needed. Some time ago, when our car battery suddenly died in a busy parking lot, a CAA guy came with a new battery, which he installed within a few minutes. However, CAA has competition. Here’s a look at 14 roadside assistance programs, some free and some paid.

Airplane Navigation Tips

A tutorial with screen caps on how to select the right Aeroplan flight option to get the most value from your Aeroplan points.

Could it make sense to take a low paying job?

Someone on a Reddit online forum asks if it makes sense to leave a $100,000 a year job for a lower-paying position with a pension, no commute, and more job security. I’m including this discussion because it highlights different ways to value a job beyond the straight salary.

Why: I would like to know how many cycles of charge (charge and discharge) the EV battery provides before replacement.

A: I consulted my colleague David Berman for the answer here as he writes a column about EV ownership that you can follow under the Cost of Living banner here. Mr Berman says: The consensus is emerging that EV batteries should last longer than a car, with some degradation in terms of capacity. Therefore, expect an older battery (say 5-10 years old) to charge to within 90 percent or more of its original capacity. The number of charges may have less impact on the long-term health of the battery than the way the owner charges. For example, repeatedly charging the battery above 80 percent is not good for its health. And it is not good to always use fast-charger. Batteries will last longer if owners typically charge less than 80 percent and use slower chargers (known as Level 2 chargers) found at home or at some public facilities. This article from JD Power states that the batteries should last 10-20 years.

And this article from The Globe includes this line: “Most of the EVs driven more than 160,000 kilometers in Recurrent’s study still had at least 90 percent of their original range left.”

EV owners should keep in mind that many manufacturers guarantee batteries for very long periods of time. For example, Hyundai offers a guarantee of eight years.

Do you have any questions for me? Send it my way. Sorry, I can’t answer each one individually. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

A survey of winter tire options. I’ve used one of the tires on the list, the Nokian Hakkapeliittas, in the past and found them excellent for grip in snow. The Bridgestone Blizzaks are also on the list, and I’ve gotten good results with them as well.

The “new” Beatles song ‘Now and Then’ is a better than average tune compared to everything else, but it plays like a black-and-white as opposed to the usual Beatle Technicolor. If you want something new from The Beatles, try the Super Deluxe Edition revolver Released last year. Paperback Writer’s Takes One and Two are a fantastic instrumental backing track, and there are several versions of Tomorrow Never Knows, all of which are incredible.

a financial planner at Importance of life insurance – Term life, that is – for Millennials.

Consultant Arvind Seethamparapillai has started a heated discussion about this with this post poor investment returns Of last two years.

