Four under-the-radar security risks that could put your business at risk

The dark side of the digitally connected world is persistent cybersecurity threats. Although individuals become targets of cyber criminals, businesses and organizations are often seen as big prizes. As far as the bad guys are concerned, they usually have more data and larger bank accounts to take advantage of. Why waste your time with a few thousand dollars if you can get your hands on a pile of exploitable data? This could be your meal ticket for life and then some for a while.

Four security risks to be aware of

The increase in cyber security threats and successful attacks have made organizations increasingly vulnerable. It has also put leaders and spokespersons in an uncomfortable spotlight as they try to do damage control. Even with strong cyber security measures in place, hackers are finding ways to break into networks. And this may be due to risks hidden in plain sight. Let’s take a look at four you should be aware of.

1. Increasing legitimate-seeming phishing attempts

Recognizing a blatant phishing attempt is easy. The copy in the email doesn’t look right, and the graphics are messy. The sender’s email may be unrecognizable—a long string of gibberish-looking codes.

But those were yesterday’s phishing attempts. The latest strategy is more likely to appear legitimate. As a result, it is easier for cyber criminals to defraud employees if the emails are from the boss. Recipients will call a spoofed number, respond to a malicious email with sensitive data or click on a malicious link.

Training your team to recognize more sophisticated phishing attempts with simulated exercises is a smart line of defense. Your company’s cybersecurity measures are only as strong as the people behind them. Simulations can be announced and coordinated, but these exercises are often more effective if they are not. Sending random fake phishing emails to people’s inboxes to see if they report them trains employees to be alert.

2. Fake login page

People log into websites and online tools multiple times a day. Everything from web-based banking to productivity software is in the cloud. As organizations are moving towards cloud-based computing models, it has created a variety of features. Unfortunately, some of those features result in another means for cyber criminals to access information.

To log in to online tools and sites, you need credentials. If you enter your username and password on a valid login page, this is usually not a problem. The site uses encryption to keep your data secure and allow access to things behind the login page scenes. But what if you enter your credentials into a fake login page created by a hacker? You possibly handed over the keys to your company’s empire by accidentally compromising multiple accounts.

Login pages on admin sites and other popular online tools like ChatGPT are targets of deceptive replication. Verifying URLs and looking for signs that a site is fake are ways to deal with this under-the-radar step. However, enabling multifactor authentication is a strong defense because stolen credentials are no good without passing this verification step.

3. Ignoring security patches

Seemingly hidden cybersecurity threats usually connect to the weakest link. Cyber ​​criminals know that organizations are understaffed and overworked when it comes to IT. This means that routine security updates may not get timely attention, if they occur at all.

Unfortunately, this oversight can leave the door open to company networks. Malicious actors are more than happy to discover network-connected devices without the latest software updates. These devices include IoT connections, servers, smartphones, laptops, and routers. By automating security patches and software updates, you can cover a lot of essentials. But relying only on this method is not infallible.

You want a plan that addresses automation errors as well as the dynamics of bring-your-own (BYOD) devices. This may include detecting suspicious devices and immediately restricting network access when discovered. You can enforce network limitations as part of a BYOD policy. Just don’t expect automation to take care of everything—human oversight is important, too.

4. Online advertisements containing malware

Almost everywhere you go online there is an advertisement. Digital ads are all over content, whether they’re words on a page or a streamed video. Apart from annoying pop-ups, ads are usually meant to create awareness and increase revenue.

On the other hand, cyber criminals see digital advertisements as another opportunity to trick the public. The next online ad you see may be of their creation, containing harmful malware. Once someone in your organization clicks on it, malware can take over your network.

Malicious programs lurking in ads can’t sneak up on you like ransomware that shuts down your operations. These programs can hide in the background, capturing credentials from keyboards and information from sites used by your staff members. Content blockers are tools you can use to protect your network from “hidden” malware. There are also programs designed to isolate infections and give staff training sessions about the dangers of clicking on unverified content.

Addressing hidden cybersecurity risks

A data breach is not an ideal way to find out that your organization’s digital security is inadequate. To avoid this fate, your security measures should include plans to manage and address under-the-radar threats. Neglecting to do so will give cybercriminals yet another reason to make your network’s data their next target.

