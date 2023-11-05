Four surprises that could affect the 2024 US elections

The Iran hostage crisis helped Ronald Regan defeat incumbent President Jimmy Carter in 1980

A year has passed, and all indications are that the 2024 election will be a repeat of 2020, but with the roles reversed – Donald Trump will take on President Joe Biden.

There is a widespread sense of frustration that voters have only one option to choose from, and everything seems set in a familiar pattern. Even the surveys are indicating a close contest.

But as any historian will tell you, anything can happen in a year to swing the race. In 1979, a hostage crisis likely caused President Jimmy Carter to run for re-election. And in 2020, a pandemic reshaped the country.

Here’s a look at four surprises that could change the course of this election.

What will happen if an independent candidate takes the lead?

by katy

If you are not a Republican or a Democrat, your chances of becoming US President are very slim. But third-party candidates have flipped elections in the past — and they could do so again in 2024.

In 1992, wealthy businessman Ross Perot won 19% of all votes cast, and is often credited with delivering the Republican presidential victory. In 2000, Green Party candidate Ralph Nader won 97,488 votes in Florida, helping George W. Bush clinch swing state status. And some say Green Party candidate Jill Stein hurt Hillary Clinton in 2016.

A similar upheaval may occur in this election also. A senior American politician I interviewed this week said the low approval ratings of both President Joe Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump could open the door to more players, and a recent Gallup poll suggests the same. .

Two independent candidates have already entered the fray. progressive activist Cornel West, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently left the Democrats. Before his switch, polls had shown that he could win the support of about 20% of Democratic voters. Now that he has no party affiliation, Kennedy – who appeals to conspiratorially minded voters – could also take votes away from Donald Trump.

This election is likely to be tight, so even a few votes for a third party candidate could make a big difference.

What if one of them dies before Election Day?

By Nomia Iqbal

Yes, we hear it a lot – President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are aging. On Inauguration Day 2025, Biden will be 82, Trump will be 78. There are no signs to think that any of them are in poor health, but what if something happens to them before the elections?

Well, the answer depends on when.

If he falls seriously ill or dies between now and New Year’s Eve 2023, many on both sides are willing to compete for the nomination. But it becomes more complicated as states finalize their primary ballots.

If the worst happens in mid-October 2024, his name will still be on the national ballot. According to the Constitution, you can run even if you are dying, even if you cannot be sworn in.

This has happened before: In 2000, Mel Carnahan was running for U.S. Senate when he was killed in a plane crash while on his way to a campaign event. He was elected posthumously and his widow Jean served until a special election was held in 2002.

If the victorious candidate dies after Election Day, but before the inauguration, the Vice President will be sworn in as his or her replacement. He would then have to nominate a VP to replace him – which would need to be approved by Congress.

This is extremely complex so hope all candidates remain in good health!

What will happen if foreign wars escalate?

By Barbara Plett Usher

President Biden is running for re-election surrounded by international crises – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Israel’s offensive against Hamas. Not to mention China’s ever-increasing military pressure on Taiwan’s airspace as an alarming backdrop.

His team has tried to take political advantage of this by portraying him as a credible commander in chief, and his handling of two heated wars has earned him relatively good marks in the polls. But there are already worrying trends for the president’s campaign: not least a decline in support from the important constituency of young Democratic voters, who are angered by Biden’s strong support of Israel as Palestinian casualties rise.

And if any of these wars spread beyond current borders — if Russia attacks a NATO member state, if armed groups allied with Iran join Hamas in its fight against Israel — that would throw off the calculations and upset the election. The year will be bad.

Will America be pulled from the sidelines – where it now sits with deterrent power?

Will the international chaos hurt the prospects of his potential rival Donald Trump? Or will Trump get funding and – possibly – again a boost from voters fed up with foreign wars?

Many factors are beyond their control, especially in the Middle East. This is not a good situation for any presidential candidate.

What will happen if Donald Trump goes to jail?

By Gary O’Donoghue

The former president faces 91 criminal charges in four separate trials, which are expected to take place next year.

The maximum possible punishment is hundreds of years behind bars, but some legal experts believe that is likely, even if convicted.

Trump’s lawyers are trying unsuccessfully to delay the trials until after the election. They know that winning the election would probably mean a four-year delay because most legal opinions rule out prosecuting a sitting president except through impeachment by Congress.

If he goes to jail before the elections, there is no doubt that he still cannot win the elections.

Being a convicted criminal does not prevent him from running in the presidential election – 100 years ago, a candidate secured almost a million votes from behind bars. This would obviously hamper any campaign but polls show that many Republican voters will not be disappointed.

If he were elected from jail, he might be able to pardon himself from any federal convictions, but if he were jailed on one of the two state cases, he would have no power to do so. . This gives rise to the strange possibility of becoming President while being a prisoner.

We are truly in unprecedented territory, and even the best legal minds in the country are scratching their heads.

