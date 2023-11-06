Four reasons why investors are bullish on Chainlink

Chainlink’s recent price surge of 63% has caused a stir in the cryptocurrency community. This bullish trend begs the question: What is driving investor confidence in Chainlink? Let’s look at four key factors that could be contributing to this bullish trend.

#1 Chainlink dominance in the oracle space

Oracles act as a bridge between the blockchain network and the outside world, receiving data that decentralized applications (dApps) rely on to function. This data can vary widely, from cryptocurrency price feeds needed for decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms to weather information or the results of real-world events for betting platforms.

Chainlink has emerged as the leader in this important market, capturing 47% share with its extensive network of over 1,000 oracles and support for 14+ blockchain platforms. By establishing itself as the primary provider of external data integration, Chainlink has become an essential component of the blockchain infrastructure.

#2 Other Products by Chainlink

Moving from its initial focus on data feeds, Chainlink now offers a broad spectrum of blockchain services which has significantly strengthened its market presence:

Verifiable Random Function (VRF) – a verifiable method of generating complete randomness at low cost, particularly useful for generating random results for gaming and gambling applications, as well as any application requiring unpredictability in its protocol. Is.

Automation – allows smart contract developers to use Chainlink’s infrastructure to cost-effectively and securely automate their smart contracts, which is critical for the scalability and efficiency of decentralized applications (dApps).

Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) – Enabling seamless interaction and transfer of data and value across blockchain networks. This interconnectivity is vital to a more integrated and accessible blockchain ecosystem.

The launch of CCIP, in particular, underlines Chainlink’s commitment to driving the industry forward. This simplifies the user experience and broadens the potential use cases for blockchain technology, aspects that are highly attractive to institutional investors looking to enter the sector.

#3 Institutional interest

Chainlink’s CCIP and other products have allowed it to collaborate with larger institutions, such as:

SWIFT – A global financial network used by 11,000+ financial institutions to securely transmit information and value worth up to trillions of dollars.

DTCC – A global financial entity that processes and settles securities transactions totaling quadrillion dollars.

ANZ – one of the Big Four banks in the Asia-Pacific region, managing billions of dollars annually.

Other notable institutions working with Chainlink are BNP Paribas, Citi, and PwC Germany.

These partnerships highlight that institutions see potential opportunities for blockchain and real-world systems to interact effectively. Chainlink co-founder Sergei Nazarov says:

It is now clear that both top global banks and leading market infrastructures believe that there will be greater adoption of digital assets throughout the banking industry, and that this adoption will involve the use of several different blockchain technologies at the same time. It will happen.

#4 Bullish Price Action

Chainlink traded between $5 and $9 between June 2022 and September 2023. In October, its price finally managed to break out of this range after surging by 63%, reaching $12. This price increase was one of the largest in the cryptocurrency market, highlighting investor confidence in this token.

The price is currently in the previous trading range between $11 and $17. For the price to reach the top of this range, it would have to rise another 50%.

Chainlink price action on monthly charts. Source: LINKUSD from TradingView

Combined with its previous all-time high of $53, this suggests there is still plenty of room for Chainlink price to rise. Specifically, it would have to rise 340% to reach its previous high.

