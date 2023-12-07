Four Reasons Why Chimp Will Be the Next Crypto to Explode in 2024 bitcoinist.com

This December is widely expected to be an extraordinary period of growth and engagement for the cryptocurrency market.

Investor confidence is reflected in the price action of trusted cryptocurrencies. Industry analysts also support the optimism. According to some, a boom is about to happen, which is likely to be greater than anything seen in the last few years.

However, some cryptocurrencies will perform better than others. In this article, we’ll take a deeper dive into the chimp that has the ingredients needed to outshine the market in the next bull market.

Chimp presale is moving towards selling out rapidly

Chimpzi is now in the final stages of its presale. To be precise, in the sixteenth step of its sixteen-step presale.

Over the past few weeks, the project has seen a significant increase in investor interest due to increased media attention.

There are several factors that are driving investors’ rush towards the CHMPZ presale. To start, forecasts suggest that $CHMPZ could rise between 800% to 3000% depending on the broader market environment.

But why would a chimp outperform the market? let’s take a look.

1. Chimp is a powerful meme coin, but with utilities

Meme coins are one of the most trending in the crypto market and of all times. So it’s understandable why investors are hoarding large numbers of CHIMP tokens.

But despite being associated with the meme coin category, Chimpzi basically serves as a green token. It uses Web3 functionalities and crypto-based incentives to set the stage for an innovative environmental initiative.

It goes without saying that awareness campaigns play a vital role in climate action. But at the same time, they lack effectiveness. This is mainly because they fail to address humanity’s tendency to dismiss threats deemed too remote.

This is where the chimp stands out. It tackles this challenge by introducing a robust crypto rewards system. This allows the project to potentially bridge the gap between awareness and action.

Chimpzy’s utility-first ecosystem gives it a unique position in the vast meme coin market, with both short-term and long-term market relevance.

2. User Interaction and Community Involvement

Chimpzy encourages user engagement and community involvement through a variety of means. Rewards are paid in $CHMPZ tokens, the native crypto which is currently in the presale phase.

Unlike traditional loyalty points, $CHMPZ has value and liquidity outside the ecosystem. They can be traded on public crypto exchanges at market value whenever the holder so desires.

Chimpzy offers several ways to earn rewards.

Firstly, the Chimpzy store offers trendy items like tees and mugs with impactful slogans. It offers customers a way to raise awareness of climate action among family, friends and coworkers. Every purchase on the shop-to-earn platform is rewarded with tokens that can be sold on crypto exchanges.

The first version of the Chimpzy Store is now live. But the full shop-to-earn functionality will go live in an upcoming release.

The second pillar, the trade-to-earn platform, is designed for active NFT traders with a unique profit-sharing mechanism. It will be offered within the Chimpzy NFT marketplace, which is currently under development.

The third platform is a play-to-earn game called The Zero Tolerance Game. It is themed around climate action and driven by the central meme coin character – a half-human, half-ape figure. Within the game, you are in a passionate struggle against wildlife destruction.

Apart from providing entertainment, the game educates the younger generation about wildlife conservation and its importance.

Chimp NFT Passport holders get special privileges and advantages over everyone else on these platforms.

3. A Deflationary Tokenomics Model for Sustained Price Action

Cryptocurrencies have a tendency to climb the charts in the early stages and then fall to new lows.

Given that the underlying project is strong, deflationary tokenomics could significantly prevent this from happening. Chimpzy employs a deflationary tokenomics model, supported by an active token burning mechanism.

This was implemented right from the presale phase with each new milestone. Chimp burns a portion of its token supply, reducing the total circulating supply of tokens from time to time.

This is employed as a strategy to reduce the token supply of the project. This effectively supports the price dynamics of $CHMPZ through controlled shortfall. As supply declines, the price begins to rise – an inverse relationship often seen in the markets.

This is especially useful in the volatile crypto market and can play a vital role in supporting the long-term stability of the project.

4. Strong Reliability

Chimpzy has laid a strong foundation when it comes to reliability.

Since announcing the launch of its green crypto ecosystem, the project has been collaborating with reputable environmental protection organizations as follows.

The project has also completed security evaluation by major platforms. Its foundation rooted in stability is strong and secure.

Additionally, Chimpzy has been featured in respected crypto publications, strengthening its credibility within the industry.

Investing in $CHMPZ? Don’t miss the bonus

With attractive bonuses and free access, the Chimpzy presale is now in its final stages. Pre-sale purchases are also eligible for priority participation in the NFT whitelist program.

The giveaway at the end of the pre-sale allows you to win up to 1,000,000 $CHMPZ tokens for every $50,000 fundraising milestone – as long as you buy more than $150 of $CHMPZ.

Furthermore, there is also a bonus structure that investors are taking advantage of. Combined with the gift, the bonus may drop the purchase price to $0.00078 or less during the final phase.

Chimpzy will mark its initial listing on the P2B crypto exchange.

