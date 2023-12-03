A powerful explosion, believed to be caused by a bomb that went off in a Catholic community, ripped through a Muslim-majority town in the southern Philippines on Sunday, killing at least four people, authorities said. While dozens of others were injured.

A Catholic mass held in the morning at a university gymnasium was hit by a massive explosion, suspected to be a bomb, killing at least four people and injuring more than 50 others. According to local officials, the incident occurred on Sunday in a Muslim-majority city in the southern Philippines.

Morning mass was underway at Mindanao State University, a government institution in Marawi City, when the explosion caused panic among students and teachers in the congregation. According to complex security chief Taha Mandangan, the victims were then left covered in blood and scattered on the ground.

Mandangan said the act was clearly an act of terrorism and rejected any notion of a simple personal feud. He said the condition of at least two of the injured was critical.

Following the incident, security measures were increased in the capital Manila and the southern region of the country. In 2017, the same city faced a five-month siege by Islamic militants.

The recent explosion in Marawi, the capital of Lanao del Sur province, followed military operations against local Islamic State pro-groups, including the killing of a leader of the Daulah Islamiyah-Maute group in Lanao del Sur on the same Sunday.

Armed forces chief of staff Romeo Browder suggested the morning’s events were likely a retaliatory attack, given recent military operations against extremist groups.

The Islamic State-linked Maute group previously captured Marawi in 2017 with the aim of establishing it as a Southeast Asian “wilayat” for the Islamic State, resulting in a five-month battle that left more than a thousand dead. Has gone.

Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. condemned the acts on social media, calling them senseless and heinous. Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro promised tireless law enforcement efforts to capture perpetrators of terrorist activity. There were signs of a foreign element in the bombing, but Teodoro avoided providing further details to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation.

Police offices in Mindanao and the Capital Region are on high alert and checkpoints have been tightened to prevent possible follow-up incidents.

The Coast Guard has intensified pre-departure inspections at ports as a precautionary measure.

Mindanao State University expressed deep sorrow and condemnation for the violent act during a religious gathering and announced the suspension of classes until further notice.

