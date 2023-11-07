Four key ideas for harnessing the power of AI within enterprises

Manish Garg is co-founder and chief product officer scan.aiA Computer-Vision-Based Process Intelligence Platform.

According to the IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2022, the global artificial intelligence (AI) adoption rate stands at 35% – a four-point increase from last year. Additionally, 44% of respondents are actively working to incorporate AI into their businesses. These figures show that companies are not just interested in AI as an innovative concept – they are committed to harnessing its capabilities to remain competitive and relevant in an increasingly data-driven world.

But can artificial general intelligence systems really meet the complex needs of businesses? The short answer to the question is “no”.

Before AI models can be considered enterprise ready, it is important to address challenges such as bias, data privacy, and regulatory compliance. This article highlights key ideas empowering businesses to leverage AI for digital success.

First, let’s distinguish between artificial general intelligence (AGI) and enterprise general intelligence (EGI) to understand why AGI is not suitable for enterprises.

Artificial General Intelligence Vs. Enterprise General Intelligence

AGI simulates broad human intelligence. But when tailored for business, it becomes Enterprise General Intelligence (EGI) with domain-specific expertise for specific organizational needs.

Think of EGI as a chef trained just for a specific restaurant, mastering recipes for their unique customers. Put this chef in a different kitchen, and he may falter.

Within its domain, EGI may have beneficial biases that closely align with enterprise goals. These biases act as informed guesses based on historical data and can help increase efficiency. For example, if EGI is built for a luxury car brand, it may prioritize customers looking for premium features over cost-effectiveness. In contrast, general AI systems like ChatGPT are like Swiss Army knives – versatile, ready for a variety of tasks but not expert in any one area.

Another important difference between the two is output evaluation. AGI lacks clear reward estimates due to its wide range of functions, making it challenging to measure its success uniformly. In contrast, EGI has defined metrics for success, allowing accurate output assessment and subsequent improvements.

Four key takeaways for enterprise-ready AI

Here’s the thing about generic AI: While this may be enough for a typical user, when it comes to enterprises focused on providing value, even small errors can have significant consequences. Especially in sectors like finance or healthcare where the stakes are very high, a misstep in AI-powered processes can have serious consequences.

These concerns are compounded by data privacy and security risks, as unauthorized handling of sensitive data can open the door to a world of security and privacy problems. To address these challenges and ensure AI readiness for enterprises, it is essential to consider four key factors: explainability, auditability, controllability, and reliability.

explainability

A study from the University of Southern California (USC) showed that more than 38.6% of facts used by AI are biased, underscoring the need for explanation in AI models. Understanding how AI algorithms reach specific results is essential to ensuring the reliability of models. This process of understanding, retracing, and understanding how an AI-enabled system makes decisions is called explainability.

Enterprises that fail to provide accuracy and accountability can trigger intense public, media, and regulatory scrutiny. If the model is found to be flawed, biased or not in compliance with the regulations it could mean significant financial losses and reputational damage to the company. Explainability promotes trust between users, helps ensure that AI complies with laws and ethics, and allows businesses to audit and correct system biases or errors.

Audit

Auditability involves thoroughly evaluating an AI system to examine the internal workings of the model and its decision-making processes. AI audits look at every aspect of an AI system’s operation, uncovering potential pitfalls and improvement areas, and correcting those errors.

The ultimate goal of the exercise is to ensure the reliability and accuracy of AI systems. This helps maintain the performance of AI and ensure that it operates in line with legal and ethical standards, failure to comply with which can result in severe penalties.

Consider the audit of Facebook’s advertising systems by USC researchers, which found that algorithms excluded women from receiving job ads, a violation of US employment laws. Auditable AI models can prevent such biases and save enterprises from incurring losses later.

controllability

Controllability in AI refers to the ability to direct, adjust, or influence its actions, ensuring that it consistently behaves as intended. In the worst case, it should give up complete control to humans.

AI must also have mechanisms to learn from feedback and refine its actions over time. Users should be able to modify its functions, whether by changing parameters or adding training data.

Understanding the decision making process of AI helps in controlling its actions. If AI activities go off track there should be mechanisms to intervene or stop them, like an emergency stop.

Reliability

Reliability in AI refers to the ability of an AI system to deliver accurate and reliable results over time without significant degradation in performance, ensuring resistance to noise, outliers, and adverse inputs. Consider the AI ​​of a self-driving car. It must follow consistent routes, whether in sunshine or rain, and even when encountering unexpected obstacles or potential cyber threats. If it misinterprets traffic signals in a storm or is fooled by fake road signs, its credibility is at stake. A trustworthy AI performs well, no matter the circumstances.

To promote trusted AI, there is increasing emphasis on data quality, transparency, oversight, and accountability. An important step forward is the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act, which sets standards for making AI robust, explainable, and fair.

hold the bait

Excited by the success of ChatGPT? The numbers tell a compelling story: 1.43 billion site visits in August 2023 alone. While the allure of AI is clear, businesses should also look beyond just general AI adoption.

Instead, they should explore the specific benefits of EGI for their operations. Here are some pointers for successful EGI adoption:

• Define precise business problems.

• Ensure clean, comprehensive data.

• Collaborate with AI experts.

• Test in controlled settings.

• Maintain ethical judgment.

• Regularly update with latest data.

• Encourage user feedback.

• Ensure scalability.

• Stay updated with AI advancements.

• Protect data at all stages.

As AI adoption increases, enterprises should prioritize EGI over general AI. It is important to focus on explainability, auditability, controllability and reliability. To remain competitive, businesses must define precise goals, maintain ethics, and constantly update their AI systems.

