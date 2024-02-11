Four in five men in tech say they are treated equally as women criticize ‘invisible challenges’.

Women in tech rejected a study that found 80% of men surveyed in the industry said there was gender equality. Here’s what women think about how things could get better.

According to a recent survey, nearly 80 percent of men working at tech companies believe that women are treated equally in the industry.

The findings dispute years of data and the experiences of women in the industry.

For Hanna Samano, CEO and founder of Femtech company Unfabled, there’s an idea that the tech ecosystem is open to anyone who wants to play, but she says that’s completely wrong.

“There are invisible structural challenges that currently prevent equality. If you were a man and you’d never encountered them, you probably didn’t know they existed,” he told Euronews Next.

According to the survey by Nigel Frank International, a recruiting company for cloud talent firm Tenth Revolution Group, only six percent of male participants disagreed on gender equality and 14 percent said they neither agreed nor disagreed.

More than 1,300 men in cloud computing from companies that work with Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft Business Applications participated in the survey.

“It is common for people who do not experience inequality to ignore or deny its pervasiveness. We need more engagement, observation, listening – and ultimately collaboration – from people in the tech sector, said James Lloyd-Townshend, president and CEO of Nigel Frank International.

According to Anna McDougall, director of product and engineering at Axel Springer National Media & Tech, although the number of women in tech is slowly increasing, it’s not just about getting more women into the industry.

“It’s not just about bringing women on board, it’s about creating an environment where they feel they belong and are actively welcomed,” she told Euronews Next.

A 2023 survey of women in tech by technology event and software company Web Summit found an increase in reported gender inequality compared to 2022, with more than 50 percent of the 500 female participants saying they experienced sexism in the workplace Is.

Meanwhile, nearly half of them also said they feel their workplace is not taking appropriate measures to tackle gender inequality, increasing from 26 percent in 2022 to 47 percent in 2023.

McDougall said some men may not be aware of the issues faced by women in tech due to ignorance, indifference and lack of confidence, but she also said they are the hardest hit for opportunities for women. There may be people who struggle.

“I think a lot of men are feeling quite defensive about their self-identity at the moment: they feel like they need to justify their success and use it as a way of protecting their sense of self. The privilege must be denied.”

Need for more role models

Evelyn Adjei Mensah, founder of French deep tech company Trust in Isotopes, said some people are not aware of the disparity in technology.

“You ask them [men] To tell you the name of a woman in tech. They realize they don’t know so many women in tech,” she told Euronews Next Another issue is that recruiters also have trouble hiring more women because they don’t know where to find them. Search.

According to a McKinsey study, only 22 percent of all technical roles in European companies are held by women. If current trends continue, the share of women in tech could drop to 21 percent by 2027.

Mensah said this creates problems because there are not enough role models for children to aspire to.

“I think back to when I was a kid and no one who looked like me ran a company. So it was really difficult to recognize this or even think that it was possible to do this. I think we need to raise awareness for children.

“That’s why because I’m a Black woman working in science and technology, I speak in front of young girls and young boys to explain to them that this is possible.”

What can humans, companies and decision makers do?

The first thing men can do is hire women and pay them fairly, McDougall said. He said if they are not in a position to get hired, they should keep their eyes and ears open.

“If someone on the team says something inappropriate or makes him uncomfortable, stop him for a moment afterwards and check he’s OK. Even better, when you hear sexist jokes or comments, comment on them,” she said.

For companies, she recommends “passing the vibe check,” which means asking questions like whether the environment feels good, whether women are actively included in decision making, what the maternity leave policies are, And what percentage of leadership are women?

For Samano, the issue of equity is limited entirely to funding.

“Women in technology face significant challenges when trying to raise venture funding. “Decision-makers within funds are still largely male, and those who invest in funds are predominantly male limited partners (LPs),” she said.

“Although it may seem like venture capitalists have diverse teams, this is an illusion as the majority of women are in more junior roles.

“Until we have more women on investment committees and investing in funds themselves as LPs, I don’t think this problem will change.”

According to Atomico, about 98 percent of European VC money in 2023 went to businesses founded by men.

“During the fundraising journey, we women founders have to work quite hard to get the finance needed to scale our businesses. And our family life and age are often scrutinized in a way that male founders are not,” said Karoly Hindriks, CEO and co-founder of Jobbitical, a global mobility platform for businesses. .

“Companies with diverse founding teams perform 2.5 times better than companies without founding teams,” he told Euronews Next. Study,

“The needle has barely moved in the last five years,” he told Euronews Next.

“We need more female VCs, angels and male allies to ensure that great businesses are not hindered by conscious and unconscious bias”.

